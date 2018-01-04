Pimentel: No hidden agenda in Charter change initiative

Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III on Thursday insisted that the main agenda of the Duterte administration-backed efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution is only to pave the way for a shift to a federal system of government espoused by the ruling PDP-Laban party.

But his fellow senators say the opposition should not be blamed for bungled efforts by Duterte administration proponents to gain public support for the renewed scheme seen to tinker with the charter in order to lift existing term limits under the guise of shifting to a federal form of the government.

“The opposition need not invent the best antidote to Charter change,” Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. said. “No less than the two leaders of both houses of Congress have started campaigning against it, albeit subliminally,” he added, referring to President Duterte’s PDP-Laban allies Pimentel and Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

Lacson noted that “floating a no-election and term-extension scenario, as recent history would suggest, won’t help their advocacy to shift to a federal form of government, inevitably via an amendment of the Constitution.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto does not see the revived Charter change initiative being fast-tracked by administration allies readily gaining ground, even as he junked the “no election” scenario being floated by some quarters.

“It will be very difficult to revise the Constitution in a few months,” Recto said. “For starters, I have not read any details on federalism,” the senator said in a Viber message to Senate reporters, adding: “I expect to have elections on 2019.”

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito also ruled out a possible cancellation of the scheduled midterm national polls, saying it “might be difficult to make people accept there will be no elections.” “The people look forward to elections, which is a referendum of all

elected officials.”

Earlier, Alvarez, in an apparent bid to gain wide support for Charter change in the Senate, committed to support passage of a legislation that would extend the terms of incumbent senators up to 2022 “to avoid complications during transition to federal form of government.”

Alvarez explained It would be “impractical” to hold midterm senatorial elections in 2019, whose fresh terms would expire on 2025 should the federal form be adopted “with a different setup of a legislative body.”

Expected to benefit from such a scheme are incumbent senators eligible for reelection to another six-year term in 2019, including Pimentel, Juan Edgardo M. Angara, Cynthia A. Villar, Ejercito, Paulo Benigno A. Aquino IV, Nancy S. Binay and Grace Poe.

Pimentel assured that the shift to federalism favored by the Duterte administration would not adversely affect the scheduled national and local elections under the 1987 Constitution, pointing out that “what is important are the transitory provisions that will govern terms and duties of officials elected under the 1987 Constitution.”