Pieters new Women’s WorldTour leader

AMY PIETERS has replaced Jolien D’Hoore at the top of the individual Women’s WorldTour rankings after her second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders.

Pieters now leads Boels-Dolmans teammate and Tour of Flanders winner, Anna van der Breggen, 440 to 405 points.

Pieters is the fourth leader of the rankings after six races, joining D’Hoore, van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma in pulling on the purple jersey. The Ronde van Drenthe winner in March, Pieters’s fifth place at Gent-Wevelgem has also assisted in elevating the 26-year-old to top of the rankings.

A total of 112 riders have now scored points in the Women’s WorldTour rankings. Sitting fifth on the individual standings is Marta Bastianelli (Alé-Cipollini) with world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) in sixth on 338 points.

In the young rider classification, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana) retains her lead with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–PBM) second, four points in arrears to her tally of 14. Third of the 12 riders to have scored points is Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) while Susanne Andersen is fourth.

In the team rankings, Boels-Dolmans has a mammoth 4,051 points after the opening six events. In second place is Mitchelton-Scott on 3,480 points, while third place is currently held by Sunweb on 3,074 points.

The next event on the Women’s WorldTour calendar is the April 15 Amstel Gold Race to begin the Ardennes week, followed by La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. In 2017 van der Breggen won all three Ardennes classics with teammate Lizzie Deignan taking second place. Cyclingnews.com