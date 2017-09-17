Physicians’ skills in diabetes diagnosis, management enhanced with continuing medical education

SEEING the importance of continuing medical education (CME), various health-care organizations have bonded together to enhance the skills of local primary-care physicians in the diagnosis and management of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM)—one of the leading causes of sickness and death in the Philippines.

Novartis Healthcare Philippines, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Philippine Chapter (AACE Philippines), Philippine Center for Diabetes Education Foundation (PCDEF) and Philippine Society of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism (PSEDM) collaborated in this cause to further increase the number of lives saved from this prevalent disease.

PSEDM President Dr. Pepito de la Peña said there are around 3.5 million Filipinos suffering from T2DM patients, but only 15 percent are able to control their blood-sugar levels, putting the majority at risk for kidney failure, heart attack and stroke, among other complications.

“Through our partnership with Novartis, we aim to empower and harness primary care physicians in catching and managing T2DM early thereby reducing complications and improving outcomes,” he said.

A complex illness, T2DM needs coordinated care among health-care professionals in the country. Hence, this alliance highlights “the vital role of specialists who will cascade new knowledge to primary-care physicians in order that optimal diabetes care can be delivered,” PCDEF President Dr. Augusto D. Litonjua said.

Being at the frontline in the health-care system, primary-care physicians are crucial in the early diagnosis of T2DM.

“Building their capabilities in diagnosing and managing T2DM will be a big help in enhancing diabetes care in the country,” AACE Philippines President Dr. Jimmy B. Aragon said. The partner-organizations believe CME—the focal point of their alliance—is a must for all health-care providers.

“CME enables us to refine our skills to improve overall patient care, stay current with the latest developments within our specialty, and address real-world challenges that we face day to day,” AACE Philippines Vice President Dr. Reynaldo D. Rosales said.

Private entity Novartis is honored to be part of this endeavor in helping improve diabetes diagnosis and management in the country.

“Our goal is to ease the heavy disease burden of T2DM through early diagnosis, optimal management and prevention of complications,” said Cheryl Maley, president and managing director of Novartis Healthcare Philippines.

Under the Exchange in Clinical Experience and Expertise in Diabetes through Novartis partnerships (Exceed), AACE Philippines, PCDEF and PSEDM will delegate some of its members to develop modules and/or serve as resource speakers during CME events they will organize for primary care physicians.

Training modules to be developed will focus on early intensification in T2DM management; proper T2DM diagnosis and management, including its complications; and overcoming T2DM challenges in special patient populations (e.g., those with kidney disease, young patients and the elderly).

Exceed is the pharmaceutical firm’s umbrella program dedicated to promoting scientific education on diabetes management among health-care professionals.

It reinforces Novartis’s commitment to support diabetes awareness advocacy programs of medical societies concerned with diabetes management.

Also, it aims to leverage the expertise of diabetes specialists, such as endocrinologists and nephrologists in enhancing the skills and knowledge of internists and general practitioners in optimal T2DM diagnosis and management.