Phoenix vs. San Miguel

PHOENIX takes on San Miguel Beer as action in the Commissioner’s Cup resumes after a rousing All-Star break.

The Phoenix-San Miguel Beer game is set at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at 7 p.m. with the Fuel Masters (3-2 won-lost) hoping to make it two in a row against the slumping Beermen (0-3) right after the league took a weeklong break for the All-Star festivities in three key cities.

Cellar-dwellers NLEX (1-4) and Blackwater (0-6) look for luck in the first game at 4:30 p.m. with the Road Warriors expected to take the floor without the explosive Kiefer Ravena, who was banned by the International Basketball Federation for 18 months for testing positive for banned substances.

Phoenix has momentum on its side following its 103-98 escape against the fancied Barangay Ginebra squad on May 20—the Gin Kings wasting golden opportunities in two extra periods from their errors down the stretch.

The extended play pushed import Eugene Phelps to the sidelines because of cramps, and it was Justin Chua who delivered the goods with a crucial basket from the shade with less than a minute to play.

RJ Jazul then sank two charities to seal the victory for the Fuel Masters who now occupy fifth spot behind leader Rain or Shine (5-1), Alaska and TNT (both at 4-1), Magnolia (3-1) and Meralco (3-2).

Phelps topscored for Phoenix with his 25 points, while Jeff Chan and Matthew Wright added 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Phoenix Head Coach Louis Alas believes the long rest should have given the players enough energy to puff out against powerhouse San Miguel.

“We gave them rest days because we should be fresh when we face them,” Alas said.

It was a different order in the San Miguel Beer side as the defending champions continue to look for answers after three failed attempts to barge into the win column.

Despite a loaded lineup composed of four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, top rookie pick Christian Standhardinger and returning import Renaldo Balkman, the Beermen were beaten by Vic Manuel’s game winner that gave the Aces a 105-103 win in Dumaguete City on May 19.