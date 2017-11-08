PHL won’t even build huts on disputed cay

The military has dropped plans to put up makeshift structures for Filipino fishermen on a sandbar in a Philippine-claimed territory that China continues to dispute after it was stopped by President Duterte upon the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said the Commander in Chief halted the construction of the makeshift shelters for fishermen in the West Philippine Sea in August, after he was advised by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano that it may be violative of a regional agreement.

“It was explained to him by the Foreign Affairs secretary that we had an agreement that nobody should occupy new structure. So the President said…we will just pull out,” the defense chief told military reporters at the sidelines of the defense forum held by the Stratbase ADR Institute in Makati City.

Lorenzana did not say whether the sandbar was the Sandy Cay, which Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio earlier said had been “invaded” by China by keeping Filipino fishermen away from it with military and paramilitary vessels.

In August Sandy Cay became another scene of a “standoff” between China and the Philippines, after the military sent soldiers in the area following what was reported as presence of Chinese vessels there, sealing it against Filipino fishermen.

Lorenzana denied the standoff, saying it was just a misunderstanding, although he admitted that China protested.

“Actually, we brought people there to put structures for our fishermen,” he said. Lorenzana added that at the time, Chinese fishermen were present on the sandbar, which also prompted the country to send a fishing boat from Navotas. Both sides, however, have left Sandy Cay.

According to Carpio, the cay, a disappearing high-tide sandbar that was extensively discussed in the July 12, 2016, ruling of the United Nations arbitral tribunal, forms part of the Philippine land territory, being located between Pagasa and Zamora Reef.

Duterte has maintained that it will not confront China over the geological feature, saying the country does not have the military capability and capacity to challenge Beijing.

Lorenzana said that when Duterte ordered the military to stop the construction of the makeshift shelters, as it may violate the Asean Declaration of Conduct in the South China Sea as advised by Cayateno, they immediately complied.

He said what the government actually brought to the sandbar were “nipa hut” and “bamboos.”

“It is not a permanent structure because it is a sandbar. You cannot even dig in there because it’s very soft,” Lorenzana said, describing the sandbar as having a size of about 500 square meters.