PHL vows reforms to boost poor competitiveness profile

THE government is taking the task of raising the country’s competitiveness ranking in its own hands, as Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez vowed strategic reforms will be fast-tracked to ensure Manila will be on a par with rival economies.

Lopez said the government is now urged to accelerate its policy reforms and flagship programs after the country put on a dismal showing in IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2018. The Philippines scored 64.66 in the annual survey, and was down nine notches to 50th from 41st last year in a list 63 economies.

“While the competitiveness report cited recent improvements—such as on tax collection, pension funding, political stability, environment-related technology, public spending on education—the report did not capture the gains made by the country—such as the rapid growth in the economy, per- capita income growth, industry and manufacturing record growth rates, investments growth, employment, cost of capital, Central Bank policy, trade and investment policy liberalization, market-based [foreign-exchange] policy, rule of law, intellectual-property rights, higher education gains and the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program under the Duterte administration,” Lopez said.

The rankings released last Thursday rained on the government’s party of a fast-growing economy, as the Philippines slipped 24 spots—to 50th from 26th in the previous year—in terms of economic performance. Although the survey recognized the country’s surging GDP growth, it also took note of its doubled current account deficit, slow expansion of foreign direct investments inflow and the depreciation of the peso against most major currencies in the previous year.

Also, government efficiency dropped to 44th, from 37th last year, as investors expressed uncertainty in the country’s public finance, institutional framework, business legislation and societal framework. Only tax policy was positive for the Philippines in the previous year, when the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) was enacted into law.

Lopez said the government is taking the rankings seriously, and said necessary reforms will be undertaken to improve the country’s showing in the survey. He also anticipates better placing in the next report with the implementation of the TRAIN law, rollout of job-creation programs and mechanization of ease of doing business initiatives.

“Undeniably, the leadership has shown political will. With the reforms undertaken, the concerns identified by business executives in the [competitiveness] report clearly show that the government is listening and mindful of its citizens’ requests,” the trade chief said.

He added succeeding rankings must put the Philippines in a better position to spar with its rival economies, as the government is pushing hard to reduce corporate- income tax to benefit investors—onshore and offshore alike—under the proposed TRAIN 2. Lopez also said the government’s transition to cash budgeting next year will be a factor, as it resulted in a “significant increase in public infrastructure spending.”

Manila placed last among five founding member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the IMD rankings. It was left behind by Singapore at third, Malaysia at 22nd, Thailand at 30th and Indonesia at 43rd.

The United States was the most competitive economy, according to the report, followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden and Canada.

Placing just a few notches below the Philippines at the bottom of the list were countries facing either political instability or economic upheavals, including Venezuela, Mongolia, Croatia and Brazil.

Apart from the declines in economic performance and government efficiency, the country also slipped in terms of business efficiency. The report owed it to financial performance, labor market, attitude and values, and management practices—all contributing to the country’s near-bottom performance in overall productivity and in labor productivity.

For the longest time, infrastructure has been the Philippines’s headache in the survey, and is down to 60th from 54th in the previous year. The country was among the three lowest scorers in basic infrastructure, scientific infrastructure and education infrastructure.