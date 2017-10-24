PHL vows intensified drive against wildlife trafficking

Underscoring the importance of protecting and conserving migratory species, the country’s top environment official vowed to intensify the campaign against wildlife trafficking to prevent the extinction of wildlife species imperative for human survival.

At a news conference during 12th Meeting of Conference of Parties (COP) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) on Monday, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said it is essential for the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors to protect migratory species.

The Philippines, which is hosting the event for the first time, is one of 17 megadiverse countries in the world, but is also suffering from the rapid rate of biodiversity loss.

Wildlife trafficking and illegal wildlife trade remain a big challenge for the Philippines because of poor law-enforcement, despite a number of laws meant for the protection and conservation of endangered wildlife species.

“As host of this triennial COP meeting, and this being touted as the most attended ever for the CMS, the Philippines will consider this event a great opportunity to show to the Asean community and the rest of the world the importance of the country and the region in protecting migratory species and safeguarding their habitats throughout their journey and range,” Cimatu said.

As the only Asean country that is party to the CMS, Cimatu said the Philippines needs to work harder to ensure that the region’s migratory species and the habitats critical to their survival are protected. “Right now, we are the only member-state in the Asean region, that’s why we are encouraging other members to join the CMS,” he added.

At the same time, the environment chief said the Philippines remains committed to combating illegal trade and trafficking of wildlife species, including those that are endemic to other countries.

“We know that while some terrestrial animals, like elephants, do not exist in our country, their by-products and derivatives find their way here, which makes it imperative for us to join the fight against wildlife trafficking and illegal trade,” Cimatu said.

Convention on Migratory Species Executive Director Bradnee Chambers underscored the importance of international cooperation, especially among CMS party-nations, to ensure the survival of migratory species.

“By their very nature, migratory species—be it avian, terrestrial and aquatic—need international efforts to ensure their survival. They face threats that can be best addressed through international cooperation,” Chambers said.

Ibrahim Thiaw, deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, for his part, underscored the importance of protecting and conserving animal wildlife as they bring in much-needed revenue through ecotourism.

He said the gorilla, for example, can potentially bring in annual revenue of $1 million through ecotourism. He said species is important to ensure a healthy ecosystem, of which humans are also a part of. “Without species, there will be no ecosystem. With no ecosystem, there will be no water, no clean air,” Thiaw added.

John E. Scanlon, secretary-general of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) said around 7,000 species are traded globally, with estimated worth of around $20 billion.

Scanlon is pitching call for stiffer penalty and fines, including longer jail terms of at least four years, for those caught engaging in wildlife trafficking and illegal wildlife trade.

In the Philippines the illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be running into billions of pesos, but Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’s (DENR) Biodiversity Management Bureau said there’s no actual accounting or auditing yet to support such assumption.

Among the endangered species being hunted as part of the illegal wildlife trade for their meat, skins, shells or internal organs, are the pangolins, snakes particularly cobra, sharks and rays, marine turtles and for pets, civet or locally called musang, birds like the Philippine cockatoo and other birds of prey like hawks and eagles.

She said by estimate, the government is losing about P12 million in annual revenues representing uncollected fines for violations of laws related to wildlife protection and conservation.

Lim expressed hope the country’s hosting of the CMS meeting will help encourage other government agencies to support the DENR in estimating the value of the country’s wildlife resources, as well as the economic losses caused by wildlife trafficking and illegal wildlife trade.