PHL trade deficit reached highest level in November

The country’s trade deficit continued to widen last November and reached $3.78 billion, the highest on record, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data released on Wednesday showed the trade deficit ballooned last November because of the slow growth in export earnings at 1.6 percent, the slowest since November 2016, when it posted a contraction of 4.5 percent.

Export earnings only reached to $4.96 billion in November 2017, from $4.89 billion in the same month of the previous year.

“Agro-based products and manufactures recorded declines [in export earnings], offsetting gains in mineral, forest, and petroleum products,” the National Economic and Development Authority said in a statement.

On top of the slow export earnings performance, imports posted growth of 18.5 percent, as all commodity groups registered positive growth rates, most notably Electronic Products.

In November 2017 electronic products accounted for 27.7 percent of the total import bill valued at $2.42 billion. It increased by 23.4 percent from the $1.96 billion posted during the same month of the previous year.

However, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said overall trade performance showed faster expansion compared to the 9.4-percent year-on-year growth in November 2016.

“Exports to Asean and EU look promising. Gathering of market intelligence, such as market profiles and emerging in-demand exports, as well as information dissemination to exporters, should be further strengthened to boost trade, especially exports to East Asia,” Pernia said.

He added the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Assistant Network, which provides exporters access to relevant information, and Tradeline Philippines, an online database service that contains product and market profiles, will likely play important roles in growing export performance this year.

Pernia said the country’s economy is seen continuing its upward trajectory in 2018, especially with the “Build, Build, Build” program, providing additional impetus to positive growth prospects.

The country’s top 3 export markets last November were Hong Kong with $765.95 million, or 15.4 percent of total exports; Japan, $751.27 million, or 15.1 percent; and the United States with $690.47 million, or 13.9 percent of the total.

The Philippines’s top 3 import sources last November were China with $1.69 billion or 19.4 percent of total imports; Japan, $946.39 million, or 10.8 percent of the total; and Korea, $907.45 million, or 10.4 percent of the total.