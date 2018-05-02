PHL tourism gets boost from ADB annual meet

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

OVER 4,000 delegates from around the world are participating in the 51st Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting, which is expected to boost the business of many tourism-related establishments in the Ortigas Central Business District (CBD).

While bulk of the meetings will be held at ADB headquarters along ADB Avenue, several hotels in the area will be hosting some side events and parallel meetings, with delegates billeted at these establishments as well.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Leeds Trompeta, general manager of the 220-room Discovery Suites Manila, said the hotel occupancy is currently in the “high 90s to 100 [percent]” with delegates having flown in starting last Sunday.

Guests include several “premiers or heads of state,” which he declined to identify, with delegates coming from mainly Asia and the South Pacific. Because ADB is a “partner” of the hotel, he said, delegates to the meetings get discounted rates on their rooms. “All they have to show are their IDs,” he said.

Trompeta noted the robust turnovers at the hotel’s food outlets, primarily at 22 Prime, a popular steak restaurant in the Metro, where “some delegates who are checked in here hold some pocket meetings.”

Assistant Secretary Arturo P. Boncato Jr., cochairman of the Department of Finance Organizing Committee for the 51st ADB annual meeting, said the “bulk of the delegates to the meetings are billeted in hotels in the Ortigas CBD,” with parallel meetings being held outside the ADB headquarters by other sectors like civil society, banks and other multilateral institutions.

He said other hotels in the Ortigas CBD accredited for the event, which officially started on Wednesday, include Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Linden Suites, Citadines Millennium Ortigas, Mercure Manila, Richmonde Hotel, Joy-Nostalg Center and Crown Plaza Manila Galleria/Holiday Inn Manila Galleria. Also accredited are Shangri-La at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, the Makati Shangri-La Manila and Fairmont Makati. The meetings formally end on Sunday.

While most delegates are in town strictly for the meetings, Boncato said some delegates who arrived early, “went to Tagaytay and Batangas,” for sightseeing trips. Country delegations, “on their own,” are visiting areas outside Metro Manila and the provinces to check up on the projects they have funded.

“The delegations from Australia are in Cotobato City to visit their projects, while there is a delegation that will visit Angat Dam [in Norzagaray, Bulacan], and on Thursday, 10 ministers will visit the Pililla Wind Farm [in Rizal],” he noted.

For her part, Aileeen Clemente, president of Rajah Travel Corp., said pre- and post-tours had been made available to the ADB delegates. “We’ve received a number of inquiries, but since today [Wednesday] was just the first day, they haven’t finalized their itineraries yet.”

Some of the tours include short trips to Intramuros, a visit to Greenhills for “retail therapy,” heritage sites in Taal, Tagaytay City and art museums. For short holidays, Clemente said delegates can choose three days-two nights packages to Palawan, Cebu, Bohol and Davao. Rajah Travel has a tour desk at the ADB headquarters.

Boncato said the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the ADB meetings is a “good chance to showcase our growing economy to the delegates. It is also an opportunity to learn from other countries with stronger economies.”

The last time the Philippines hosted the ADB Annual Meetings was in 2012, at the Philippine International Convention Center. It was an opportune time for the government to launch the “Its More Fun in the Philippines” ad campaign in the international arena, with TV commercials and special tourism features airing over CNN International. About 4.3 million foreign visitors traveled to the Philippines that year, the highest on record that time. This year, the Philippines hopes to attract some 7.4 million foreign tourists.