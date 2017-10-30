PHL to thumb down new WTO agri deal sans SSM

THE Philippines may reject any new agreement on agriculture at the 11th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC11) if it would not include the special safeguard mechanism (SSM) that would allow developing countries to protect their farm sectors from import surges.

The country’s statement concerning its priorities for MC11, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, indicated that the passage of a “concrete framework” for SSM would play a “critical role” in getting the nod of Manila for the approval of any agricultural package at MC11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this December.

The Philippines’s statement was delivered by Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo Jr. during the informal ministerial meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 9 and 10.

“Let me underscore that the Philippines’s priority in MC11 is SSM. Developing countries, including the Philippines, have been denied access to SSM since the July Framework Mandate in 2004, thus, it is high time that a concrete and operational decision on SSM is issued at MC11,” Rodolfo said.

“The Philippines would be put in a very difficult position agreeing to any package of agriculture outcomes in MC11 without SSM included thereto; thus, meaningful engagement on SSM must be demonstrated in good faith if we are all to succeed,” he added.

Rodolfo joined more than 30 ministers from WTO member-countries in the informal ministerial meeting, which was held in preparation for MC11, the biennial meeting of the WTO’s topmost decision-making body.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official noted that a trade compromise at MC11 would only be possible if there would be a “balanced package of outcomes,” particularly for the agriculture sector.

“And the Philippines firmly believes that the right balance can only be achieved through trade-offs among key priority issues of most members, i.e. public stockholding, domestic support and SSM,” Rodolfo said. “The Philippines underscores that domestic support can only be realistically realized and harvested if a solution on SSM is found,” he added.

Rodolfo said the Philippines may not support new issues at MC11 if core issues relevant to agricultural trade, such as SSM, is not tackled.

“Denying developing countries once more the access to SSM is not only unacceptable, this is also a remiss of our mandates that all our ministers already decided a long time ago under the July Framework, Hong Kong Declaration and Nairobi Decision. Thus, inaction for SSM cannot be and is not an option if we are to succeed in MC11,” he said.

“Reaching the needed balance for success requires exhaustion of all efforts on all priorities of members for a MC11 decision, especially that there is no clear deliverable yet at this juncture,” Rodolfo added.

He also said WTO member-countries should “find a pragmatic and credible way to maintain the Doha Development Agenda.”

“Incremental steps may be considered but clearly without abandoning the work that has been achieved so far,” he said.

The SSM has become one of the most contentious trade issues within the WTO, especially between developed and developing countries. SSM is a tool that will allow developing countries to raise tariffs temporarily to deal with import surges or price falls, according to the WTO.

In 2004 WTO member-countries agreed that SSM will be established for use by developing countries, as indicated in the so-called July Framework. In the 2005 Hong Kong Declaration, WTO developing country members will have the right to recourse to SSM based on import quantity and price triggers.

However, 13 years after the SSM was first floated within the WTO, a concrete framework on it has yet to be crafted. One of the most contentious issues concerning SSM is the “trigger level” and the rate of tariffs that will be imposed.

Under the current WTO Agreement on Agriculture, the Philippines has applied the special safeguards (SSG) to at least 118 farm commodities. SSG serves as contingency restrictions on imports taken temporarily to deal with special circumstances, such as a sudden surge in imports, according to the WTO.

The purpose of the two-day informal ministerial meeting, which took place two months ahead of MC11, was to identify priorities and common ground in the positions of WTO members, according to MC11 Chairman Susana Malcorra.

Malcorra said the ministers left the Marrakesh meeting “firmly resolved” to continue supporting the negotiations so that MC11 reaffirms both the centrality and relevance of the rules-based international trading system and the WTO’s key role as the forum for determining the rules regulating the system.

However, after the informal ministerial meeting, WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo said there are “some promising issues on the table, but, in all areas, there is still a lot of work to do.”

“If ministers want to see a successful outcome in Buenos Aires, something more is going to have to happen in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“We need to see an approach where everyone is prepared to make some kind of contribution. We can’t be in a position where members insist on a particular outcome and expect everyone else to accept that. This is dangerous, as one size doesn’t always work for all,” Azevedo added.