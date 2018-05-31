PHL to tap loans from South Korea for several projects

Manila is seeking South Korea’s funding support and expertise to implement the Philippines’s big-ticket infrastructure and information technology projects, according to the Department of Finance.

During his recent meeting with South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III expressed the hope that at least six Philippine projects in the pipeline would get financing support from the Export-Import Bank of Korea-Economic Development Cooperation Fund (KEXIM-EDCF) under the Framework Arrangement formalized between the two countries on May 4.

Under the arrangement, the Philippines can access South Korea’s loan facility under the EDCF up to an amount not exceeding $1 billion over a five-year period until 2022.

Among the projects proposed by the Philippines under this Framework Arrangement is the New Cebu International Container Port Project with an estimated loan amount of $172.64 million, with the finance chief hoping for the loan agreement to be signed during the first week of June.

Other projects that the Philippines plan to present to South Korea for funding support include: a project-preparation facility of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), which includes the Asbang Small Reservoir Irrigation Project in Davao del Sur; the development of a new airport in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; and the implementation of an electronic receipt and invoice system; and electronic sales-reporting system.

President Duterte, accompanied by a delegation that includes Dominguez, is set to visit South Korea from June 3 to 5 for a summit with President Moon Jae-in.

On behalf of the Philippine government, Dominguez also thanked South Korea for its support in constructing the Panguil Bay Bridge, which will connect Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte.

The 3.4-kilometer bridge is among the 75 flagship infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“Thank you for all the assistance you have provided us. Panguil Bay Bridge is coming along, and you have funded a lot of projects. I want to assure you that we will not waste your taxpayers’ money, we will make sure that it will benefit the Filipino people,” Dominguez said.

During the meeting, Ambassador Han said he has encouraged South Korean businesses to “invest, invest and invest here” in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao where, he said, there are “more opportunities.”

Among the top South Korean companies with current investments in the Philippines are Samsung, Sunjjn, Kepco, Daewoo International and Asiana Airlines.

The ambassador also said he has urged the South Korean government to help in rebuilding the devastated city of Marawi.

“I have asked [South] Korean companies to join many projects in Mindanao,” Han said.

South Korea is the Philippines’s sixth-largest provider of official development assistance, with loans and grants provided to the country amounting to $570.60 million as of December 2017.

South Korea is also among the top sources of foreign tourist arrivals to the country for the past three years, with some 1.6 million South Koreans visiting the Philippines in 2017.