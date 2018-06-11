PHL to buy 200,000 metric tons of imported sugar

The government has allowed traders to import 200,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar to stabilize the supply and price of the sweetener in the domestic market.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) issued on Monday Sugar Order 10 (SO-10), which authorized the importation of sugar for crop year (CY) 2017-2018.

Of the volume approved by the SRA, 100,000 MT was allocated for bottlers’ grade refined sugar; 50,000 MT, standard grade refined sugar; and 50,000 MT, raw sugar for domestic consumption.

“The stakeholders of the sugar industry, such as planters, planters’ associations/federations and sugar millers and refiners, have written the SRA to express their concerns on increasing prices and demanding the SRA to act decisively with dispatch to contain it, even calling for the importation of sugar in view of the urgency of the supply situation,” the SRA said in SO-10.

“The SRA had consultative meetings with the Department of Agriculture, as well as the Department of Trade and Industry, on the current situation in the production for raw and refined sugar and the high prices thereof. The concerned departments agreed that the SRA should adopt additional and responsive measures to ensure domestic supply and stabilize sugar prices,” it added.

The SRA said it “made consultation with majority of the stakeholders of the sugar industry, and the latter submitted their written recommendations, in the adoption of the rules on sugar importation.”

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said imported sugar “is expected to arrive at the soonest possible time” to arrest the increase in the price of the sweetener.

“The sugar is expected to arrive at the soonest possible time because I have instructed them that I don’t want to see abnormally high sugar prices,” Piñol told reporters in an interview on June 11.

Industry sources told the BusinessMirror that traders would most likely import from Thailand, the country’s nearest Southeast Asian neighbor.

They said sugar imports from Thailand are levied a tariff of only 5 percent and would take only seven days to arrive in the Philippines.

Thailand is regarded as the largest producer of sugar in Southeast Asia.

Piñol said the country’s total sugar production in the current crop year ending August 31 may fall below the SRA’s estimated output of 2.27 MMT by as much as 200,000 MT. This means that total sugar production may settle at around 2.07 MMT, 17.2 percent lower than the 2.5 MMT produced in the previous crop year.

Under SO 10, the SRA required traders to buy the certificates of reclassification rights (CORR) of planters and millers who produced “D” sugar, or those for export to the world market, to participate in the importation program.

The CORR contains the corresponding importation volume allocation of a specific planter or miller as computed by the formula provided in SO 10. The price of each CORR would depend on the negotiations between the trader and holder of the CORR.

This system, the SRA noted, would allow them “to effectively regulate the importation.”

“The program shall require a certificate of reclassification rights in order to effectively regulate the importation; provided that any importation must be reasonably profitable to sugar producers, who have been experiencing low prices of sugar for the last two crop years as a result of importation of cheap subsidized high-fructose corn syrup,” the SRA said.

Piñol said sugarcane farmers would benefit from this system as they would earn royalty from selling their CORR.

The importation program shall be “open and voluntary to natural or juridical persons that are SRA-registered International Sugar Traders, in good standing, for crop year 2017-2018,” according to the SRA.

“Reclassfication certificates can be assigned, transferred or consolidated by eligible importers/international sugar traders or by sugarcane planters or millers,” the agency said.

Eligible sugar traders would be given until July 6 for the validation of their reclassification certificates.

The SRA will also start accepting application for clearance to release the imported sugar starting June 18 until August 31.

“Imported ‘C’ sugar not applied for reclassification to ‘B’ sugar after August 31 shall cause the forfeiture of the International Sugar Trader’s entire bond and the unreclassified sugar may remain as C sugar indefinitely, as may be determined by the Sugar Board, without prejudice to additional penalties the SRA Board may impose,” it said.

Industrial users’ appeal

Confectionery producers belonging to the Philippine Confectionery Biscuits and Snacks Association (PCBSA) are pressing the SRA to temporarily allow local manufacturers to import sugar sans the CORR.

PCBSA President Kissinger S. Sy said candy and biscuit makers should not be required to secure the certificate, as this will make the process “complicated and costly” for them.

“The PCBSA welcomes the reported action of the SRA to allow manufacturers or producers to directly import sugar. In connection with the authority to be given by [the] SRA for confectionery producers to import, [the] SRA should not require them to obtain the so-called certificates of conversion,” Sy said in a text message to reporters.

The PCBSA has been pressing the government to allow candy and biscuits producers to import sugar, after reporting that domestic price of the commodity is now at P2,790 per 50-kilogram (Lkg) bag. This is twice the landed price of imported sugar at P1,300 per Lkg, according to the group.

With the SRA’s decision to allow importation, Sy told the BusinessMirror fears of massive layoffs in the confectionery industry can now subside. “I don’t think we need to remove workers anymore because with the arrival of sugar imports, our production will stabilize,” he said.

The PCBSA last week told authorities to permit them to import sugar, as doing otherwise will lead to a loss of P8.5 billion in revenue and a layoff of at least 20,000 workers.

Former PCBSA President Reynaldo Y. Go said the industry was expected to lose big in terms of production output, sales and employment if the government would not allow them to import the commodity. Local confectionery producers contributed around P21 billion in the sector’s total P30-billion sales last year, while the other P9 billion came from imported candies and biscuits.

However, the domestic price of sugar became so prohibitive it became difficult for manufacturers to keep up, Go said. “We are projecting to lose around P8.5 billion in sales if we are not allowed to import.”

As for the PCBSA, Sy said there is no need for farmers to worry about candy and biscuit makers abusing the go signal to import. “This will be an interim solution and stop-gap measure to address the scarce supply of sugar, especially since the milling season will commence only in October.”

“But to allay the fears of millers and planters, the authority to import should be given only to manufacturers who produce food or confectionery items that contain sugar as its main ingredient. Also, PCBSA members commit not to use the sugar to meet their manufacturing requirements and not to resell the same,” he said.

The call to import the sweetener was backed by Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, who, according to Sy, had a dialogue with candy and biscuit makers on Friday about the need to purchase sugar abroad.

With Elijah Felice E. Rosales