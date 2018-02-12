PHL to expand farm exports to Turkey, Hungary

As the country continues to expand bilateral relations with its nontraditional partners, officials from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) embarked on a mission last week to broaden economic ties with Turkey and Hungary.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the trade delegation pushed for the expansion of Philippine farm exports to Hungary, including banana, mango and their processed products, as well as carrageenan, canned tuna, marine products, electronics, automotive parts and aerospace parts.

“They have a strong interest in mango, banana, coconut and carrageenan,” he said in a text message to reporters.

Lopez headed the delegation that went to Turkey and Hungary last week to secure the two countries’ commitment to improve trade relations with the Philippines. Manila is determined to establish more active ties with Ankara and Budapest as part of the Duterte administration’s self-styled independent foreign policy, which aims to better the country’s relations with its nontraditional partners.

According to Lopez, Hungary offered itself to be the gateway of the country to the European Union, while the Philippines returned the favor by vowing to become its gateway to the Asean. “We talked to business chambers to invite them to invest, making the Philippines as their production hub in Asean,” he said.

The two countries also committed to carry on with their trade talks in September, when it will conduct its inaugural Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation (JCETC). Lopez expects this is just the beginning of improved relations between Manila and Budapest, saying the latter has a “strong leadership” under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Aside from the expansion of exports, Hungary also vowed to continue aiding the Philippines in times of disaster. Lopez noted it was Hungary who was among the first to send tents and water purifier and filtration system for the victims of Supertyphoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan).

The trade mission was able to secure Turkey’s commitment to expand Manila and Ankara’s economic relations. This was after the delegation convened the first JCETC between the Philippines and Turkey.

Under the JCETC, various trade opportunities were discussed by Lopez and Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); manufacture of textiles and garments; pharmaceuticals; agricultural processing for mango, coconut and banana; in hospitality services; infrastructure; and air services.

“The Philippines is committed to pursue several growth opportunities by strengthening partnerships with emerging economic partners like Turkey,” Lopez said in a statement.

Trade cooperation on customs, energy, science and technology, education, standardization, film and creatives, defense and contracting and consultancy services will also be explored by the two countries. The Turkish government offered to buy more products from the Philippines and vowed to explore the opportunity to invest in the country, especially in textiles and pharmaceuticals.

Ankara also informed the trade mission that it is ready to provide zero-interest financial assistance to any program crucial to Manila’s development and security. As a predominantly Muslim country, Turkey vowed to help the Philippine government rebuild Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, through financing MSMEs in the Islamic town.

Moreover, DTI Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo Jr. entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on investment promotions with Arda Ermut, president of the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey. The MOU allows the two trade departments to exchange best practices on promoting their country’s respective investment opportunities.

“Engaging with Turkey is in line with the thrust of President Duterte’s administration to engage with nontraditional trading partners to reinvigorate ties and increase trade between both countries,” Lopez said.

Under Duterte, the Philippines is veering away from its traditional partners that are mostly critical of the government’s war on drugs, including the United States.