PHL to China: Hasten okay of traded goods

THE Philippines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) has appealed to China to fast-track the accreditation of its priority agricultural products as part of efforts to expand bilateral trade with its giant neighbor.

In a document obtained by the BusinessMirror from a Geneva trade official, Manila urged Beijing to expedite the entry of its farm goods to the Chinese market.

The appeal was made at China’s trade policy review at the WTO last week.

“On agricultural trade, we reiterate our strong interest toward the expeditious accreditation of our priority agricultural products, recognizing that this will substantially improve the level and scope of agricultural trade between the Philippines and China,” the statement read. “We welcome several capacity-building initiatives in the field of agriculture and fisheries with the goal of promoting inclusive agricultural trade.”

Under President Duterte, the Philippines is expanding its trade relations with China. In 2016 China lifted the ban on Philippine bananas and pineapples after prohibiting their exporters from accessing the Chinese market for months.

Last year Manila exported a total of 745,637 metric tons (MT) of bananas to Beijing, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. It was valued at $288.97 million, and was significantly higher than the 445,647 MT of banana exports to China in 2016.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said “when the relationship with China strengthened under the Duterte administration, all our products were given easier access to the Chinese market.”

Lopez added the Chinese government is now facilitating the entry of Philippine farm goods that used to undergo stringent measures in ports. “Importations of bananas, pineapples, mangoes, coconut products, among others, encountered stiffer import procedures, but are now facilitated with technical assistance from China,” he told the BusinessMirror.

Apart from improving agricultural trade, the Philippines also inquired about China’s framework on developing micro, small and medium enterprises. The country argued China’s “Belt and Road” Initiative can benefit MSMEs in developing economies and less-developed countries (LDCs).

“The Philippines appreciates China’s recognition of the important role of MSMEs in achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development,” the statement read. “China’s Belt and Road initiative can create greater trade opportunities for MSMEs of developing countries and LDCs, and could potentially translate into broad-based growth.”

The Belt and Road initiative is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious infrastructure program that aims to connect Asia to Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean. The plan hopes to boost trade and spur economic growth among the countries involved.

Moreover, the Philippines asked China about its “incentives and support programs to attract investments in selected industries, accelerate the upgrading of traditional industries and foster infant industries.”

In the face of a trade war with the United States, China was branded by the Philippines as a “key player in the WTO and a bona fide global trading powerhouse.” The country also said all WTO member-countries are closely watching how China will use its economic and political weight in influencing the multilateral trading system.

China is the Philippines’s top trading partner with a total trade value of $23.82 billion in the previous year. It is the country’s top import source and fourth largest export destination.