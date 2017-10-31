PHL sugar output hits 67,810 MT

THE Philippines raw-sugar production as of October 15 has reached 67,810 metric tons (MT), nearly 17 percent lower than the 81,615 MT recorded in the same period last year, according to data from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

The latest data on sugar production for crop year (CY) 2017-2018 showed that output in terms of 50-kilogram bags amounted to 1.356 million, lower than the 1.632 million recorded a year ago.

Raw-sugar demand during the period was pegged at 285,046 MT, 1.84 percent lower than last year’s 290,380 MT.

The SRA data showed that the number of sugarcanes milled during the period reached 860,574 MT, 18.78 percent lower than the 1.059 million metric ton (MMT) recorded in the same period last year.

Data from the SRA also showed that only seven mills have started milling as of October 15. These are Biscom, First Farmers, Hawaiian, La Carlota, Sagay, URC-Sonedco and Victorias.

The bulk of the 67,810 MT, or about 45.47 percent, was produced by Victorias Milling, which started milling since September 20.

As of October 15 data from the SRA showed that refined-sugar production more than tripled to 17,564.60 MT, from 5,468 MT recorded in the same period last year.

According to a Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report published in September, Philippine sugar consumption would increase by 50,000 MT to 2.25 MMT next year, as prices remain soft due to ample supply.

The Gain report, prepared by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service in Manila said the increasing demand of a growing population for food and beverages would also boost sugar consumption in marketing year (MY) 2017-2018.

“Consumption of cane sugar should approach 2.2 MMT in MY 2016-2017, from 2.14 MMT in the previous marketing year, as restrictions on the importation of high-fructose corn syrup are implemented and industrial consumers react to the drop in domestic prices,” the report read.

The anticipated surge in carryover stocks would also increase Philippine raw-sugar exports in MY 2017-2018, according to FAS. It revised upwards the projected shipments of raw sugar to 250,000 MT, from the USDA’s initial forecast of 100,000 MT.

The Philippines received an additional tariff-rate quota (TRQ) allocation of 63,830 MT raw value (MTRV) in fiscal year (FY) 2017, bringing its total allocation to 205,990 MTRV.

“FY 2018 TRQ to the United States is set at 142,160 MTRV [136,201 MT commercial weight]. About 10 percent of the estimated 2.38 MMT of sugar produced has been initially earmarked for the world market,” the report read.

FAS said total raw-sugar production in MY 2017-2018, which would begin in December, would increase to 2.38 MMT on projected expansion in sugarcane areas.

“The Sugar Regulatory Administration is forecasting raw-sugar production at 2.38 MMT in crop year [CY] 2017-2018, although industry projects this figure to be higher based on anecdotal evidence that sugarcane areas planted will reach 424,000 hectares,” the report read.

On August 31 the SRA issued Sugar Order 1, which projected sugar production for CY 2017-2018 at 2.38 MMT and withdrawals at 2.17 MMT. About 80 percent of sugar production has been classified as “B,” or for the domestic market, while 10 percent has been classified as “A” for the US market and another 10 percent as “D” for the world

market.