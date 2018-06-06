PHL still one of fastest-growing economies in East Asia–World Bank

Cai Ordinario
In Photo: A commercial airliner flies over the construction site of the Southwest Integrated Terminal System along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City. The terminal system is one of the ongoing projects of the Department of Transportation.

The Philippines will remain as one of the fastest-growing countries in the East Asia and the Pacific region this year until 2020, the World Bank said in its latest report.

In its “June Global Economics Prospect” (GEP) report, the World Bank upgraded its economic growth forecast for the Philippines in 2020 to 6.6 percent, from January’s 6.5 percent.

The country is still projected to grow by 6.7 percent this year and next year. This forecast, however, is lower than the government’s 7-percent to 8-percent target this year until 2022.

“Growth in the Philippines and Vietnam remains robust, but capacity constraints (e.g., high capacity utilization rates) limit further acceleration, especially in the Philippines,” the World Bank  report read.

The Washington-based lender said the expansion of the East Asia and the Pacific region is projected to gradually ease from 6.3 percent in 2018 to 6.1 in 2019 and 6 percent in 2020.

In the East Asia and the Pacific region, Cambodia will record the highest growth this year at 6.9 percent; Myanmar and Lao PDR at 6.9 percent in 2019; and Myanmar at 7.1 percent in 2020. The other top growing countries this year are Vietnam with 6.8 percent and the Philippines and Myanmar with 6.7 percent.

In 2019, the list includes Cambodia and the Philippines with a GDP expansion of 6.7 percent and Vietnam with 6.6 percent. In 2020, Lao PDR will lead the region with 6.9 percent, followed by the Philippines and Cambodia with 6.6 percent.

 

Image Credits: Alysa Salen

Cai Ordinario
A professional journalist for over a decade, Cai U. Ordinario currently writes macroeconomic and urban development stories for BusinessMirror. She has received awards for excellence in reporting on the macroeconomy and statistics. She was also cited for her contribution to statics reporting by the National Statistical Coordination Board (now the Philippine Statistics Authority). She is a recipient of journalism fellowships including the Jefferson Fellowship from the Honolulu-based East West Center. She is currently completing her Masters degree in Communication at the University of the Philippines. She graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Arts Major in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas.

