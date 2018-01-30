PHL still far from desired care for 2 million ‘kasambahays’

Part One

Five years after its passage, Republic Act (RA) 10361, or the Kasambahay law, has already improved the lives of almost 2 million household service workers (HSW) nationwide.

Among them was Lisa Santa Romana, a 47-year-old HSW in Quezon City, who got a surprise last month when she got her first official pay hike.

The regional wage board in Metro Manila finally used its authority granted to it by RA 10361 to raise the minimum pay for HSWs in its jurisdiction by P1,000 in December 2017.

From her previous monthly pay of P2,500, Lisa is now being paid P3,500 by her employer.

Lisa said the pay hike couldn’t have come at a better time, since she got it just before Christmas, when she is usually slumped with expenses.

But not all of the provisions of RA 10361 have been smoothly complied with by government agencies and employers.

In Lisa’s case, she said she had to demand from her employer to grant her a regular day off.

“The biggest change given to me by the Kasamabay law is it allowed me to take day off twice every month. But I had to demand this from my employer before it was given to me,” Lisa told the BusinessMirror.

RA 10361 states that HSWs are entitled to four days off in a month. Lisa said she agreed to a two-day off agreement, saying she couldn’t be away from her employer for very long, since she was taking care of their special child.

Vulnerable HSWs

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) Vice President Julius H. Cainglet said HSWs with stay-in status like that of Lisa are the lucky ones when it comes to the enforcement of RA 10361.

The landmark legislation was signed in 2013 as part of the requirement of the country’s ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 189, or the Domestic Workers Convention.

RA 10361 effectively professionalized HSWs by providing them with basic labor benefits, including a mandatory standard minimum wage, day off, paid leaves and even social-protection benefits.

While the legislation drew international recognition for improving the rights of HSWs, it also got criticisms from local labor stakeholders, since many of its provisions are still not effectively implemented up to now.

“We might look good in the eyes of other countries [because of the RA 10361], but there are still many challenges in its implementation,” Cainglet said. Citing data from the government, FFW said less than 10 percent of the estimated 2 million HSWs in the country are members of the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG fund). “Data from September 2015 show that SSS has 158,567 registered kasambahays, with PhilHealth and Pag-Ibig having worse numbers at 60,603 and 86,562,” FFW said in a statement.

Cainglet blamed this on the policy of the SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-Ibig to discriminate against HSWs with a live-out working arrangement.

“Because of the simple fact they have numerous employers, they [SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-Ibig] define her as a service provider,” Cainglet told the BusinessMirror in an interview. He said live-out HSWs are not also covered by the minimum-wage orders issued by the regional wage boards.

Except for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), the regional wage boards in the country’s 16 regions have already raised the minimum wage of HSWs in their jurisdictions.

Central Luzon has the highest minimum-wage bracket for HSWs nationwide at P4,000 to P3,000, while Calabarzon has the lowest at P2,500 to P1,800. “When the new minimum wage was released by the wage boards, they explicitly excluded those with a live-out status,” Cainglet said.

Unimplemented provisions

For her part, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) Director Ma. Karina P. Trayvilla said the low turnout of HSWs with social protection was due to the still-unimplemented Unified Registration System (URS) by SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-Ibig.

RA 10361 mandates the government to develop the URS, which will allow a HSW to have a record in the three government agencies by just filling up a single form.

“This is the No.1 provision, which stakeholders would usually ask us for us to give an update, since it is still not implemented up to now,” Trayvilla said. She said the three government agencies are having a hard time implementing the URS, since it will require the integration of their different database system.

With the absence of the URS, employers are still faced with the time-consuming chore of enrolling their HSWs in SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-Ibig fund separately.

Trayvilla, however, noted a breakthrough on the issue, after Pag-Ibig offered to host the database for the URS, so that their system integration will no longer be necessary. “By February, we might be able to get an update on this issue,” Trayvilla said.

Incomplete master list

Trayvilla said there is also similar problem in terms of the enforcing the registration of contracts and the names of the HSWs in the barangay level as mandated by RA 10361.

The measure was supposed to allow the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to create a master list of HSWs for monitoring purposes. “There are some regions, which are already regularly submitting their reports on this, but there are some regions with still low frequency of reporting because they have few number of employers who are registering their kasambahays in the barangays,” Trayvilla said. “This is very important, since it would have allowed us to know how many kasambahays are in a certain locality,” she added.

She said they will use the master list to monitor and rescue abused HSWs, aside from policy-making purposes.

The labor official said they are now planning to increase their advocacy campaigns in the barangay level to reach out to more employers and encourage them to register their HSWs.

To be concluded