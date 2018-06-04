PHL-South Korea trade, defense relations in focus in Duterte visit

PRESIDENT Duterte is in South Korea for a three-day official visit until June 5, aiming to strengthen the countries’ partnerships in trade and investments, defense and security, and political cooperation, among others.

In a media interview prior to his departure, Duterte said South Korea could also assist in Marawi rehabilitation through its investments, especially in agriculture.

South Korea earlier donated $100,000 to the Philippine Red Cross.

Following the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae- in, the President left on a commercial flight to Incheon airport last Sunday midnight and arrived at 4:57 a.m. (South Korea time), hoping to return with “greater gains” for the country.

“The Philippines stands ready to write a new chapter of closer ties, deeper amity and more comprehensive collaboration with South Korea,” Duterte said in his departure statement.

A highlight of his official visit is a bilateral meeting with Moon on June 4, in which he said he will “explore ways to bring cooperation to a whole new level.”

“I will, likewise, stress the need to work together to help achieve greater security by addressing conventional and emerging threats to stability in our [region],”

he said.

After the bilateral meeting, he will also witness the signing of agreements, which will be followed by a joint press statement of the two leaders at the Cheong Wa Dae or the Blue House.

The South Korean leader will also host a dinner for the President at the State Guest House.

Prior to his meeting at the Blue House, he is also expected to lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery to honor the fallen soldiers, leaders and heroes of South Korea.

Another highlight of his visit is his meeting with Korean business leaders on June 5, in which he said he will encourage them to be the country’s responsible partners in pursuing economic growth. “This way, they can actively contribute to our objective of providing a comfortable life of our people.”

His first order of business was meeting the Filipino community on June 3 at the Convention Hall of the Grand Hilton Hotel and Convention Center. He meant to thank them for their sacrifice for the sake of their families and their contributions to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

The President will cap his official visit by gracing the Philippine Food Festival at the E-Mart headquarters, where Philippine agriculture products will be showcased in one of the biggest supermarket chains in South Korea.

Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Raul S. Hernandez welcomed the delegation last Sunday morning.

The President was accompanied by Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr., Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar, Science Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go.

In a statement, Hernandez said South Korea is the seveth- largest trading partner of the Philippines, with trade relations totaling around $10.6 billion. It is the fifth-largest official development assistance partner of the Philippines, with about $570 million in loans and grants last year.

South Korea is one of the top defense and security partners of the Philippines, and is also the country’s top tourist source, with about 1.6 million of its nationals visiting in 2017.