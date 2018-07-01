PHL seeks flexibility of trade partners to fast-track RCEP

THE Philippines wants its trading partners to be flexible in negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and urged them to compromise some of their domestic industries for the trade deal to be concluded this year.

At the Fifth RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, the Philippines took a swipe at fellow negotiating countries that have yet to complete their list of products up for tariff elimination under the RCEP. In a text message to reporters, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said trading partners, in response, vowed to accomplish the task before the month ends.

“On trade in goods, one of the important areas for the Philippines, some countries’ submissions were still below the targeted 92 percent for tariff elimination. Relevant RPCs [RCEP participating countries] committed to submit improved offers by the middle of July, to cover more products and reduce products in the exclusion list to a practical level,” Lopez said.

“Ministers acknowledged that offers should support the goal of enhancing intra-RCEP regional trade and deepening the regional value chains. The same was also generally acknowledged for trade in services and investments,” he added.

Lopez, who participated in the meeting, said Manila also told fellow negotiating countries to veer away from too much idealism and, instead, be realistic in finalizing the RCEP.

“While countries pay heed [to] their sensitivities, they should also urge each other to take into [consideration] the [compromised] landing zones on the table,” Lopez said.

“The Philippines also emphasized that while countries attend to national interests, they should also take into account that having an agreement that is mutually beneficial requires trade-offs,” the trade chief added.

The RCEP negotiators—members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea—believe the trade deal can still be concluded this year. As a resolve, lead negotiators were directed to fast-track consultations and the crafting of chapters toward the completion of the trade deal.

“At the meeting, RCEP economic ministers exercised political leadership and instructed their respective negotiators to exercise flexibility to bring the RCEP negotiations to conclusions within the year. The ministers also tasked the negotiators to hasten domestic consultations and intensify bilateral negotiations so they can improve the offers, especially between Asean FTA [free-trade agreement] partners [that] do not have FTAs between them,” Lopez said.

Chapters on sanitary and phytosanitary measures; customs procedures and trade facilitation; and standards and technical regulations are expected to be completed in the round of talks in Bangkok this month. After that, trade ministers will meet again in August to review the chapters and “keep and sustain the momentum, and pave the way for the conclusion of negotiations by the end of the year.”

The RCEP is an ambitious trade deal aimed at consolidating the Asean’s bilateral FTAs with its economic partners. RCEP economies account for almost half of the world’s population, about 30 percent of global GDP and over 25 percent of the world’s exports.

It is also branded as a strong counterpart of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as it will cover trade in goods, trade in services, investment, economic and technical cooperation, intellectual property, competition, e-commerce, dispute settlement and other issues.