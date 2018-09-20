PHL posts $1.27-billion BOP surplus, its first for 2018

THE country’s dollar transactions with the rest of the world made a turnaround in August from its consistent deficit this year, as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported a surplus in the country’s balance of payments (BOP) position.

Data released on Wednesday showed the country’s BOP hit a surplus of $1.272 billion in August this year. This is the first BOP surplus of the country for the year. It is also a reversal of the $7-billion deficit seen in the same month last year.

The August BOP surplus is the largest monthly surplus on record since January 2013.

“Inflows in August 2018 stemmed mainly from net foreign currency deposits of the national government [NG] and income from the BSP’s investments abroad during the month,” the BSP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Central Bank further said that the inflow could have been larger, if not partially offset by the payments made by the national government for its foreign-exchange obligation and the foreign-exchange operations of the BSP during the month.

Foreign-exchange operations have also been earlier blamed for the falling gross international reserves (GIR) of the country.

The BSP earlier vowed to keep its presence in the foreign-exchange market to smoothen out any volatility that may be detrimental to the economy.

Still in the red

Despite the strong BOP performance of the country in August, the eight-month cumulative BOP position of the country remains in the red.

In particular, the eight-month deficit of the country is at $2.44 billion, up from the $1.39-billion BOP deficit in the same January- to-August period last year.

“The higher cumulative BOP deficit during the period may be attributed to the widening merchandise trade deficit [based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s preliminary data] for the first seven months of the year that was brought about by the sustained rise in imports of raw materials and intermediate goods, as well as capital goods to support domestic local expansion,” the BSP said.

SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited President Katsuhiko Yasui, at the sidelines of an economic briefing and tour of Clark Freeport Zone, said one of the biggest short-term concerns of investors on the Philippine economy is its current-account deficit in its BoP.

The widening deficit in the country’s current account—which Barclays Research Director Rahul Bajoria forecast to hit 2 percent of the Philippines’s gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year—has been largely blamed on the strong importation of capital goods in the country, most of which are requirements to the country’s infrastructure-reform initiative.

He said that, while the depreciating peso and the rising current-account deficit are among the key risks in the economy, a lot of Japanese companies are still interested in putting up shop in the Philippines due largely to its high growth and aggressive infrastructure drive.

The BSP earlier announced it was expecting the BOP to incur a cumulative deficit of $1.5 billion for 2018.