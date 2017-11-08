PHL may tap foreign labor for P8-trillion infrastructure projects

The government is open to the possibility of hiring foreign workers so it could complete its big-ticket infrastructure projects by 2022, the chief of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Wednesday.

At the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting and Conference of the Philippine Economic Society (PES), Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno told the BusinessMirror that tapping foreign labor would be the government’s “last resort.”

The government aims to spend around P7 trillion to P8 trillion until 2022 to usher in the so-called golden age of infrastructure. The amount will cover some 75 flagship projects and 5,636 smaller projects in the Philippine Investment Program (PIP).

“In the event the worst-case scenario [happens and we will need to] import labor, we will do it to finish projects. We will not be stymied by the lack of workers,” Diokno said.

However, the DBM chief said he is confident that, no matter the size of the government’s infrastructure program, the Philippines will have sufficient manpower to complete mega structures.

Diokno noted that some 1.5 million Filipinos join the labor force every year, and this is partly due to the steep population growth in previous years. He said the Philippines produce about 2 million babies a year.

He added that, apart from the new entrants to the work force, there are overseas Filipino workers who would like to come home and work in the country. According to Diokno, they can consider jobs in the government, construction sector or allied industries.

“What will happen is you will offer them higher wages. So wages will even improve in the Philippines,” Diokno said.

The DBM chief also said many of the big-ticket infrastructure projects will not require many workers, mainly because of the technology needed to complete the projects.

One such project is the P335.59-billion Metro Manila Subway Phase 1, a 25-kilometer underground mass-transportation system, which will require new drilling technology.

Once completed, the project will connect major business districts and government centers. It is expected to serve around 370,000 passengers per day in its opening year alone.

“Our projects are not really labor-intensive like the subway. You don’t need a lot of workers there. We need more technology,” Diokno said.

Based on results of the July Labor Force Survey (LFS), there are 6.54 million underemployed and 2.37 million jobless Filipinos.

LFS results showed underemployed persons who worked for less than 40 hours in a week are called “visibly underemployed persons.”

They accounted for 51.6 percent of the total underemployed in July and 54.9 percent a year ago.

The unemployment rate in July, meanwhile, was estimated at 5.6 percent. The unemployment rate the previous year was 5.4 percent.