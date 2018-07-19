PHL may not achieve 46% of medium-term goals: PSA

THE Duterte administration may not be able to achieve 46 percent of its medium-term targets by 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its 2017 Statistical Indicators on Philippine Development (StatDev) report, the PSA said around 54 percent of the country’s medium-term targets may be achieved by 2022.

The PSA also said targets in agriculture, governance and shelter have a low likelihood of being achieved.

“Among the fourteen sectors, eleven have at least 50 percent of their respective indicators exhibiting high or medium likelihood of achieving the target in 2022,” the PSA said.

The PSA explained StatDev 2017 contains 257 indicators covering the 14 publicly available Philippine Development Plan (PDP) sectoral chapters.

Considering the latest available data one year or so following the baseline year, the PSA said 111 indicators show high likelihood; 29 show medium likelihood; and 117 show low likelihood of achieving their respective targets by 2022.

In terms of the targets in Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (AFF), the PSA said only two of the 13 major crops—sugar cane and palay —posted high or medium likelihood of being achieved by 2022.

The PSA also said that in terms of the objective to provide technical support services for perennial crops, only the provision for rubber and cacao showed high or medium likelihoods while the rest have low likelihoods of being met in the medium term.

In terms of governance, the PSA expressed concern that the country’s ranking in global indices have remained stagnant, if not decreased.

Despite efforts to increase transparency in many local government units, the country’s rankings in the World Governance Index, Corruption Perceptions Index and Global Competitiveness Index have not improved.

In terms of shelter, the current administration’s targets have a low likelihood of being achieved in the medium term given recent developments.

“The increase in the proportion of socialized housing targets met and the number of socialized housing units delivered in 2017 showed low likelihoods of achieving the Plan target,” the PSA said.

The country has a medium likelihood of achieving targets on reaping the demographic dividend; science and technology; competitiveness; infrastructure; culture and values; and social protection by 2022.

The Philippines, however, has a high likelihood of achieving targets on the macroeconomy; justice; human capital development; industry and services; and environment in the medium term.

The StatDev is a statistical indicator system that provides a comparison of actual sectoral accomplishments with the corresponding targets indicated in the PDP 2017-2022 Results Matrices.