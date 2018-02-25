PHL math, science medalists hit highest number since 2007

There’s no stopping our young math and science geniuses on their record-breaking trend.

When the Youth Excellence in Science (YES) Awards first started recognizing the victories of young students in international science and math competitions, there were only 70 awardees.

Last year, 10 years after, the number of awardees reached a record-breaking 1,195—an impressive 45.55-percent increase from the previous year’s already historic 821. It’s also the highest total since the event began in 2007, the Science Education Institute (SEI) said in a news release.

“If the number of YES medals awarded is any indication of our future in science, I’m happy to say that it looks more than promising,” said Dr. Josette Biyo, director of the Department of Science and Technology-SEI (DOST-SEI), which organizes the YES Awards.

Biyo welcomed the 548 awardees from the National Capital Region and nearby regions in an awarding ceremony held on February 20 at the Philippine International Convention Center at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City.

The 647 student-medalists from other regions will be honored in separate events courtesy of DOST regional offices.

Also present in the ceremony are national organizers of science and math competitions, school officials, teachers and parents of the awardees and DOST officials.

No less than the Science Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña, who lauded the decade old YES Awards for being a cradle of pride for Filipinos, gave to the young champions their Secretary’s Medal.

De la Peña assured the students that the DOST is always supportive of programs that will strengthen all the relevant sectors in Science and Technology (S&T) development.

He cited the scholarships provided by the SEI, as well as other programs of the department that stimulate innovation, facilitate promotion of local technologies and promote resiliency amid disasters that the country faces yearly, the SEI said.

Besides the student-medalists, the top 3 schools in terms of medalists produced were recognized through the Gold Ribbon School Award—a new tradition that YES started this year and will be awarded every three years henceforth.

This year’s awardees are the Philippine Science High School Main Campus with 278 medals, followed by Saint Jude Catholic School and Grace Christian College with 265 and 175 medals, respectively, the SEI said.

The event also celebrated the momentous winning of math whiz Andres Rico Gonzales III and 2017 Breakthrough Junior Challenge champion, Hillary Diane Andales.

Andales spoke at last year’s awarding ceremony about not being afraid of failures and repeats after placing sixth in the same competition that she topped the following year.

DOST Undersecretary for S&T Services, Dr. Carol Yorobe, in her message, called for students to find purpose in their award and use their YES achievements to build fruitful collaborations and serve the country. S&T Media Service