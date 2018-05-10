PHL, Kuwait officials set to sign OFW welfare accord

The Philippines and Kuwait are expected to finally sign a memorandum of understanding on the protection of Overseas Filipino Workers in the Gulf State on May 11, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr.

Roque also said in a press briefing via Facebook live in Kuwait Wednesday evening that the President’s demands for the Kuwaiti government were included in agreement, particularly that Filipino workers get seven hours of sleep, are well-fed, get to enjoy holidays and won’t have their passports confiscated by their employers.

Kuwait has agreed to create a special unit within its police that the Philippine embassy can liaison with regarding complaints of Filipino workers and a special number that Filipino workers can call for assistance, which are both available 24 hours.

The Philippine government asked that Filipino workers in Kuwait be allowed to have a cellphone so they could call said hotline.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said they had a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wherein they were told that the Kuwaiti government will be shouldering the expenses for the repatriation of more than 500 undocumented Filipinos.

The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson said in a statement earlier that at least 150 of these undocumented Filipinos will be joining the Philippine officials’ flight back home.

The statement noted that the meeting of officials between the two countries saw the release of four drivers who were detained in relation to the controversial rescue of Filipino workers.

The controversy resulted in the straining of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Roque added during the briefing that they have requested the Kuwaiti government if they can also bring home the three diplomats who were ordered arrested because of the controversy.

Roque said tomorrow they will be visiting the Filipino community in Kuwait who are living in shelters.

Asked if the total deployment ban will already be lifted, Bello said they still need to see what will happen immediately after the signing of MOU.

The Philippines set the MOU with Kuwait as a condition to end the deployment ban.

Bello said he will be recommending the partial lifting of the deployment ban to the President.

The President ordered a deployment ban in February following reports on the deaths and mistreatment of Filipino workers, including Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer.

Roque left for Kuwait Tuesday night upon the President’s directive.

Roque joined Bello, former Labor Secretary Marianito Roque, Labor Attache Rustico dela Fuente, and Deputy Chief of Mission in Kuwait Mohd Noordin Lomondot in meeting Kuwaiti officials as part of government efforts to normalize ties.

These developments came a day after the Palace announced the cancellation of the Kuwait trip of Philippine government officials.

Yesterday, Roque said the trip was cancelled because the President already appointed Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mamao to deal with the country’s unsettled business with Kuwait and to try to achieve complete normalcy of ties.