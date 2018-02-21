‘PHL is now friendlier to businesses’

President Duterte assured businessmen from India that they will now find it easier to do business in the Philippines as he is bent on cutting red tape and shielding them from corrupt officials.

In a speech before the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Philippines Inc. (FICCI) on Tuesday night, Duterte said he is committed to ensuring that businessmen will not have a hard time setting up shop in the country.

“I want to tell you that as much as possible, we want you to be comfortable,” he said. “I am the President here and I am telling you that I would cut red tape.”

Duterte said he is only giving his department secretaries one month and directors two weeks to process documents and will fire those who will not comply.

He asked Indian businessmen not to entertain corrupt government officials.

“Everybody will be protected and I will go after those persons in the government who are still into corruption.”

The President also invited businessmen from India to consider investing in the telecommunications industry. “India is also interested to enter the Philippine telecom industry. And we are considering [the entry of Indian businessmen]. I invited them during my official visit to India.”

The FICCI is one of the oldest Indian chambers outside of India and represents the major business interests of the Filipino-Indian business sector.