PHL has what it takes to hit $8.2-billion FDI target for 2018

Despite being a laggard among its Southeast Asian peers, optimism is high for the Philippines’s foreign direct investments (FDI) this year, as foreign players are likely to put their money in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

Just this week the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported a significant rise in FDI, amounting to $2 billion alone in October 2017.

FDI—or the nonresidents’ investment to the Philippines in search for longer-term yield—grew by about 200 percent, from the $670 million seen in the same month in 2016. The month’s inflow is also significantly higher than September’s $754 million.

The 10-month FDI inflow for 2017 was also 20.5 percent higher than the same January-to-October period in 2016, which was then at $6.52 billion.

The strong FDI performance of the Philippines during the month period also pushed the country’s total 10-month FDI nearer the government’s projection for the entire 2017.

In particular, FDI inflows to the Philippines in January to October 2017 hit $7.86 billion, only $140 million shy of the BSP’s $8-billion FDI projection by end-2017.

For 2018, the Central Bank set a more ambitious projection for FDI net inflows, targeting $8.2 billion by the end of the year.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng said chances remain high that the Philippines will reach this target, as foreign direct investors are willing to participate in one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia.

This backs the BSP’s statement on the $2-billion surge in FDI net inflow last October, saying the upswing in FDI reflects continued investor confidence in the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects.

A local bank economist also told the Businessmirror the Philippines has higher hopes of attracting the long-term, job-generating foreign investments this year, as nonresident players see improvement in local infrastructure.

Cuyegkeng also told the Businessmirror that FDI inflows would be important to moderate the local currency’s weakness.

On Thursday the peso remained at the 50-to-a-dollar territory after retreating to the 49 level earlier this year, ending the day at 50.36 to a dollar. This is stronger than the 50.38 to a dollar in the previous day. The total traded volume was at P833.7 million.

The ING Bank Manila economist also said FDI investors are looking at certain government reforms hoping to see developments within the year before actually putting their money for long-term yield in the Philippines.

“A more open economy that allows freer entry into the economy and into industries would likely make for a more vibrant economy,” Cuyegkeng said.

“Policies that would open up the economy to FDI and greater domestic investments would raise trend growth of the country to beyond our 6.7-percent forecast for this administration,” he added.