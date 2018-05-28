PHL, G-33 members want farm trade negotiations restarted

THE Philippines and fellow members of the Group of 33 developing countries (G-33) have prompted the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ensure agriculture negotiations resume “immediately.”

A trade official privy to the matter told the BusinessMirror the economic interests of the members of the G-33 bloc should remain the cornerstone of the resumption of negotiations.

The trade official who is based in Geneva, Switzerland, where the WTO is also headquartered, said the G-33’s explicit demand was expressed by Jakarta during the informal open-ended meeting of the Committee on Agriculture (COA) on May 24.

This was the committee’s first meeting in special session since agriculture negotiations broke down at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference, referred to as MC 11, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December last year. The official, who was not authorized to speak for the G-33, told the that BusinessMirror the G-33’s message was clear.

“It urged the negotiations to be resumed immediately and to be better structured for sufficient communications in the lead-up to MC-12,” the official said. “The G-33 opined that political will is key to achieving meaningful results.”

“The proponents also reminded members of the interests of developing countries and advocated holding dedicated sessions on public stockholding for food security purposes and the SSM [special safeguard mechanism],” the official added.

The COA’s May 24 informal open-ended meeting was meant to “lay the groundwork for restarting the farm talks,” five months after the impasse in Buenos Aires.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol confirmed to the BusinessMirror that Manila shares the G-33’s position, especially in the establishment of the special safeguard mechanism (SSM).

“On SSM, yes, definitely,” Piñol said via SMS on Monday. In January, he had vowed to make sure the matter is tackled anew in 2018 after the breakdown of negotiations. ‘[The SSM] is our gift to Filipino farmers. And we urged the WTO Secretariat [at MC-11] that SSM be [made] part of the issues to be tackled this year.”

The country’s farm chief was part of the Philippine delegation to the MC-11, which pushed for the creation of an SSM or an improved special safeguard (SSG) to protect small-scale farmers from the detrimental effects of cheap foreign agricultural imports.

However, as the MC-11 reached its conclusion last December 14, the 164 WTO member-countries failed to come up with a firm ministerial decision on agriculture as they expressed divergent views on issues, such as SSM and public stockholding for food security purposes.

The SSM is a scheme that would allow developing countries and least-developed countries to protect their farm sectors from harmful import-surges by temporarily increasing their tariffs on agricultural products.

The WTO defines public stockholding as a “policy tool used by governments to purchase, stockpile and distribute food when needed.”

However, public stockholding became a contentious issue at the WTO as some government purchased food “at prices higher than market prices,” which other member-countries consider as a form of subsidy.

The BusinessMirror source said that during the COA meeting, China supported the coalition’s position on farm talks. China, which is also a member of G-33, argued that “agriculture issues, particularly food security and rural development issues, were critical for economic development” of the negotiating bloc, the official quoted Beijing’s representative as saying.

Furthermore, China emphasized that the Nairobi mandates, including PSH and SSM, should be on top of the agenda once negotiations resume, according to the official.

Washington, however, immediately rejected the resumption of farm talks at WTO, as “the reflection period is not over and stressed the need to examine American farmers’ situations to better understand the issue.” The European Union backed the US in eschewing artificial deadlines on the negotiations, the official added.

COA Special Session Chairman John Ronald Dipchandra Ford is set to organize a dedicated session on priority topics on agriculture raised by WTO member-countries during the meeting, said the source. These farm issues include: domestic support, market access, export competition, export restriction, cotton, PSH, and SSM.

Ford believes the WTO member-countries’ “hard work, dedication, and flexibility in all sides” would allow them to achieve progress on farm talks amid divided views on a lot of issues, added the source.“The chair said the difficult environment should not discourage our engagement…. With hard work, dedication, flexibility on all sides, we should be able to agree on how we proceed, close the gaps on negotiating issues and will certainly give ourselves a fair chance of achieving an outcome at MC-12 and beyond.”