PHL fisheries output declined by almost 4% in Q3–report

Fisheries production in the Philippines continued to decline and fell by nearly 4 percent in the third quarter due to the anemic performance of the commercial and municipal subsectors, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its report, titled “Fisheries Situation Report,” the PSA said fisheries production in the July-to-September period slid by 3.89 percent to 971,000 metric tons (MT).

“Decreases were noted on commercial and municipal fisheries while aquaculture subsector displayed increment,” the PSA said in the report published on Wednesday. “The species that contributed to the decline in production were roundscad [-3.94 percent], milkfish [-0.73 percent] and tilapia [-0.23 percent].”

The decline in third-quarter output was worse than the 3.8-percent cut recorded in the same period last year. The performance of the sector during the period caused output in January to September to go down by nearly 2 percent.

During the three-month period, milkfish output reached 107,800 MT, while roundscad and tilapia production were recorded at 47,120 MT and 52,470 MT, respectively.

Data from the PSA showed commercial-fisheries output fell by 14.27 percent, after registering a 2.52-percent increment in last year, according to the PSA report.

“It was brought about by the limited fishing trips available stocks of canned sardines in Zamboanga peninsula canneries and numerous weather disturbances that prevailed in the country during the quarter,”the report read.

PSA data also showed municipal fisheries production contracted by only 0.68 percent, as output fell by nearly10 percent in the same period last year.

“Of its volume, 84.83 percent were unloaded in fish landing centers and the remaining accounted from catch of inland fishing households,” the report read. “Weather disturbances and strict implementation of fishery laws slowed down the growth of production, particularly in Western Visayas.”

Aquaculture production was the lone fisheries subsector that registered an increase during the period. The subsector produced 456,000 MT, which was slightly higher than last year’s 454,545 MT.

“Seaweed output grew 18.52 percent in Tawi-Tawi due to favorable weather conditions in Bicol region,” the PSA said.

The PSA report noted that the aquaculture subsector’s performance in the third quarter was a turnaround from the 3.67-percent decline it recorded in the same period last

year.