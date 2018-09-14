PHL end-June external debt dips slightly to $72.2 billion- BSP

THE Philippines registered an outstanding external debt of $72.2 billion as of end-June 2018, contracting by 0.4 percent from the recorded $72.5 billion in June 2017, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reported.

The BSP said on Friday the decline in the debt stock was brought about by offsetting factors including: net principal repayments of $2.4 billion, primarily on private sector’s short-term (ST) bank liabilities; vis-a-vis prior periods’ adjustments of $1.8 billion due to late reporting; and transfer of Philippine debt papers from residents to non-residents of $419 million.

The country’s level of external debt has continued to decline in recent years from $77.7 billion as of end-2014 to $72.2 billion in end-June 2018, which may be attributed to prudent debt management and Philippine corporate borrowers’ de-leveraging from foreign borrowings in order to minimize foreign exchange (FX) risk.

External debt refers to all types of borrowings by Philippine residents from nonresidents, following the residency criterion for international statistics.

The country’s external debt for end-June is also down by 1.4 percent compared to the end-March 2018 level of $73.2 billion.

The reduction in the debt stock during the second quarter was mainly driven by negative FX revaluation adjustments at US$720 million as the United States (US) Dollar strengthened against third currencies, particularly the Japanese Yen. The decline in nonresident investments of $309 million in Philippine debt papers and net principal repayments of $246 million further contributed to the decline in the external debt stock.

According to the BSP, key external debt indicators continued to improve in the second quarter of 2018, with Gross International Reserves (GIR) settling at $77.5 billion as of end-June 2018, and represented 6.4 times cover for ST debt under the original maturity concept.

As of end-June 2018, the country’s debt service ratio (DSR) improved to 6.1 percent compared to 7.8 percent in end-March 2018, and 6.7 percent in end-June 2017 due to higher receipts and lower payments during the 12-month period. The DSR has consistently remained at single-digit levels, and well below the international benchmark range of 20.0 to 25.0 percent.

The BSP also reported that the external debt ratio continued to improve, declining to 18.7 percent from 19.1 percent in end-March 2018 and 19.5 percent in end-June 2017.