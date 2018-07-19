PHL disbursement rate for ODA improves by 11.5%, says Neda

EFFORTS to fast-track the government’s infrastructure spending have apparently borne fruit as the country’s official development assistance (ODA) disbursement rate improved in 2017, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a statement on Thursday, the Neda said the country’s ODA disbursement rate grew 11.5 percent to $1.4 billion in 2017. As a percentage of target, the disbursement rate was at 67.21 percent in 2017.

“This means implementing agencies are improving their technical capacities and making headway in resolving key issues that cause delays in the execution of programs and projects,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said.

The Neda said the Philippines’s total outstanding ODA portfolio for the full year of 2017 reached $14.72 billion.

Based on the ODA Portfolio Review, this amount is composed of 70 loans worth $12.30 billion and 352 grants worth $2.42 billion.

The infrastructure sector continued to receive the largest share of the total ODA at $6.62 billion, accounting for 45 percent of the total amount, followed by social reform and community development at 26.11 percent.

Japan top provider

Meanwhile, Japan remained the top provider of ODA to the Philippines in 2017. Its loans and grants for 2017 stood at $5.33 billion, accounting for 36.18 percent of the country’s total ODA portfolio.

It was followed by the World Bank with $3.07 billion or 20.88 percent, and the Asian Development Bank with $2.97 billion or 20.16 percent.

Of the total 407 projects and programs assisted by ODA loans and grants, 271 projects or 66.58 percent were on schedule while 79 or 19.41 percent were completed.

Around 52 projects or 13 percent of the total, on the other hand, were behind schedule while five projects or 1 percent were closed with incomplete outputs.

“We are grateful for all the foreign assistance in the form of grants and loans that we received from our development partners last year.

The government’s constant role is to make the most out of these to bring positive impact to the people’s lives and realize our collective development goals as a nation,” Pernia said.