PHL chicken inventory down 9.32%

The country’s dressed-chicken inventory declined for the third consecutive week, as demand for poultry slowly recovers, according to data from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

The latest data from the NMIS showed that as of October 16, the country’s chicken inventory in accredited cold storages reached 30,229.88 metric tons (MT), 9.32 percent lower than the 33,336.92 MT recorded last week.

The October 16 inventory was nearly 28 percent lower than the 41,965.55 MT recorded on September 25. The figure is the highest recorded this year.

The latest chicken inventory was also 6.06 percent lower than the 32,181.54 MT recorded in the same period last year.

The bulk of the inventory during the period consisted of locally produced chicken, according to data from the NMIS. Local dressed chicken reached 20,485.27 MT, 10.53 percent lower than the 22,894.97 MT recorded the previous week.

The figure was also 17.15 percent lower than the 24,727.05 MT of locally produced chicken stored in the third week of October last year.

On a weekly basis, NMIS data showed that the inventory of locally produced chicken in Region 3, which was struck by bird flu, declined by 21.77 percent to 6,006.11 MT, from 7,677.75 MT. Compared to the year-ago level, the figure was lower by 52.56 percent.

Earlier, industry sources said some poultry growers were forced to store dressed chicken so they won’t incur more losses.

The demand for chicken meat fell drastically after the government announced on August 11 that bird flu struck some farms in Pampanga.

Manolette Gaerlan of the Bureau of Animal Industry’s Livestock Group told the

BusinessMirror earlier that some poultry growers have started to withdraw dressed chicken from cold storages.

“We are now going into the holiday season, so we are expecting demand for poultry to increase. Demand for chicken would peak from December 15 to January 1, when parties are usually held,” Gaerlan said in a recent interview.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture had ruled out the special importation of chicken, as the country’s current inventory would be enough to meet the expected increase in demand during the holidays. Poultry growers had also made an assurance that the country would have enough chicken supply in December.

The outbreak of bird flu caused poultry growers in Central Luzon to incur losses as the farm-gate price of chicken fell below P15 per kilogram.

The Philippines may regain its bird flu-free status in December, after all the necessary measures to manage the virus in affected areas have been undertaken by the government and poultry growers.

The government said it would take at least 75 days to implement all the measures prescribed in the government’s manual for managing bird-flu outbreaks before affected areas in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija can be considered bird flu-free.