PHL asks South Korea to slash tariffs on imported fruits to 5%

By Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas & Bernadette D. Nicolas

MANILA has urged Seoul to slash tariffs on agricultural imports to least 5 percent so Filipino planters could expand their fruit shipments to South Korea.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said in a news briefing on Tuesday in South Korea that Manila and Seoul are hammering out a preferential trade agreement that would improve market access for Philippine products.

“We have the Asean-Korea Free Trade Agreement but there are still products that we wish to improve market access on. In particular, we are referring to banana, pineapple, mangoes and coconut products,” Lopez said.

The trade chief said the reduction in tariff rates for agricultural imports would enable Philippine bananas to become competitive. The Philippines’s status as leading supplier of bananas to South Korea is currently being challenged by Latin American countries.

Lopez said the Philippine government is just basically asking for reciprocity since Manila has already lowered tariff rates for South Korean exports.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol noted that while Seoul slaps a 30-percent tariff on Philippine fruits, especially bananas, Manila imposes “very low duties” on Korean fruits, trucks, cars and farm equipment.

Piñol also said President Duterte has already asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to lower the tariffs imposed by Seoul on Philippine tropical fruit exports.

Duterte, who is currently in South Korea for a state visit, raised the matter during an hour-long bilateral meeting on June 4.

“Responding to the Philippine President’s request, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government will look into mechanisms to allow lower tariffs for Philippine agriculture products,” Piñol said in his official Facebook page on June 5.

“President Moon said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership [RCEP] could be a possible instrument for the lowering of duties,” Piñol added.

He said the prospect of increased engagement in agriculture between the Philippines and South Korea is “bright” with the recent signing of the memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.

Aside from lowering the tariffs imposed on its tropical fruits, Manila also requested Seoul to allow the entry of other farm products, such as okra and avocado, into South Korea.

“Easily grown in tropical countries and given the proximity to the Philippines of health-conscious markets such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, okra shines as the next hot item for Filipino farmers,” Piñol said.