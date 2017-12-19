PHL animation sector participates at Mipcom in France

THE Outbound Business Matching Mission (OBMM) for the Philippine animation in France in conjunction with the Marche’ International des Programmes de Communications (Mipcom) at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, France from October 14 to 21 was successfully implemented in collaboration with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Paris and Animation Council of the Philippines Inc.

Mipcom was a gathering of industry players in a four-day event that featured global entertainment content across all platforms. Main activities included company and country exhibits, business meetings, production screenings, and attendance to conferences with topics on new trends and developments in the entertainment content industry, as well as keynote speeches from known industry icons.

Mipcom served as a major venue to launch and sell entertainment content. Registered participants included major content buyers, global production companies and key decision-makers in the international and broadcasting and entertainment industry.

Major acquisition executives, production studios and producers converged at Mipcom for the main objective of finding the right partners for their latest projects in TV, film, web-based or subscription video on demand (SVOD), live-action or animation.

This OBMM is a strategic approach with the industry to aggressively promote the export of services to increase Philippine export sales and promote the Philippines as a world-class provider of content and animation services.

The participation in Mipcom 2017 boosted the international content community’s awareness on the strengths and capabilities of the Philippines in content and animation, generated business leads and opportunities for the participating Philippine companies, establish strategic networks and linkages with relevant companies, organizations and institutions in the global content market.

Mipcom 2017 generated 13,979 participants; 1,600 plus producers; 100 plus countries; 1,967 exhibiting companies; 4,702 registered companies; 1,600 VOD and digital buyers; 4,825 buyers; and 24,398 square meter of exhibition surface.

The Philippine companies were able to generate initial total sales of $10.726 million, to be realized in one year for production and preproduction services, coproduction and content distribution in animation, achieved through over 103 business meetings, 132 significant business contacts, more than 50 inquiries answered directly at the Philippine Pavilion, which included representatives from France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Brazil and Sweden, and with the potential to create 150 new employment in the country. Trade leads and related initiatives will be pursued in collaboration with the industry stakeholders.

Philippine animation companies that participated in Mipcom were Synergy88 Digital Inc., ASI Animation Studios Inc., Camsur Animation Studio, 888B Animation Studio, Animation Council of the Philippines, Toon City Academy, Toon City and Toast and Brew Animation and Game Design Studios Inc.

