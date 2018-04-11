Phinma enters fuel-supply business

PHINMA Energy Corp. is going into the fuel-supply business that will primarily serve the requirements of its energy arm.

During the company’s stockholders’ meeting on Wednesday, Phinma announced that its subsidiary, One Subic Oil Distribution Corp., will enter the fuel- supply business as a means of mitigating the domestic fuel-supply risk.

The entry into this business will provide the company with an immediate diversification platform. In the future, Phinma President Francisco Viray said the company “will exploit opportunities along the value chain.”

At end-2017, One Subic Oil completed commercial and technical analysis of this new business venture. It is currently securing the permits necessary to initiate the short construction period for the required facility.

Viray said the business will be operational within the year.

“We are just waiting for the necessary permits from Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.. But it will be this year,” he added.

The facility will initially be able to accommodate 16 million liters of fuel. Phinma’s energy requirements to fuel some of its peaking plants is estimated to use up 50 million liters. These include the plants of CIP II Power Corp., Phinma Power Generation Corp., One Subic Power Generation Corp. and power barges 101 and 102.

Phinma’s diesel plants, officials said, they will continue to be a valuable source of power to the Luzon grid. Diesel plants are capable of being dispatched immediately at short notice, making them suitable for ancillary-service operations.

Phinma’s total attributable capacity in 2017 stood at 636.4 megawatts from 639.4 MW in 2016.