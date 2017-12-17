PhilJets takes delivery of its second Cessna Citation XLS+

PHILJETS is once again proving its efficiency and desire to satisfy its clients with continuous improved service.

On the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the delivery of a brand-new Cessna Citation XLS+ that will be operated by PhilJets is the third business jet that joins the fast-growing business-aviation firm’s fleet within a year. This is the company’s second Citation XLS+, an eight-seat midsize private jet, which becomes the ninth aircraft under PhilJets fleet.

The year 2017 has been active for the boutique business-aviation company with an impressive growth. Geoffroy Cahen, director of sales and marketing, explained, “We have taken delivery of our first business jet, a Cessna Citation XLS+ in late-December 2016, and afterward a Bombardier Challenger 350 joined our fleet in February 2017. Finally, this new addition is expected to be fully operational before end of the year.”

This new business jet, for chartering in the near future, possesses special features to make trips the most enjoyable possible. The Citation XLS+ combines transcontinental range, first-class cabin comfort and remarkable performance efficiency in a beautiful midsize jet.

“We are pleased that PhilJets has chosen to add an additional Citation XLS+ to its charter fleet,” said Jessica Pruss, regional vice president of Sales, Asia Pacific of Textron Aviation, the manufacturer of Cessna aircrafts. “The XLS+ has become the most-delivered jet in the Philippines due to its exceptional comfort and amenities, while providing the range and speed needed to fulfill both domestic and regional flights—all at the lowest total operating costs. Customers also recognize that Textron Aviation makes it convenient for customers to transition into larger platforms, such as the Citation Latitude midsize jet or the upcoming super midsize Citation Longitude.”

Thierry Tea, chairman and CEO of PhilJets said,“We measure the work our teams have accomplished since we started and especially our operations team during the last year. It has been challenging to evolve from only helicopter to a fully grown business-jet operator. We thank Cessna with Textron Aviation, which has supported PhilJets, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship in order to provide better customer experience to our clients.”

Julien Gaillochet, Business Development executive, said, “We are proud to welcome a new private business jet to our fleet. This proves once again the trust that our clients are placing in us, as well as our commitment to satisfy their requirements and expectations. This is a new milestone reached. Our team is enthusiastic, as we now can count three business jets and six helicopters in our fleet as we expect more growth for the following years to come.”