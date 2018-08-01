Philippines tops 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore

Young math wizards from the Philippines topped the 14th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) held in Singapore from July 27-30.

The Philippines bagged 196 medals consisting of 27 gold, 53 silver and 116 bronze at the contest, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

Based on the gold medal tally, the Philippines finished in first place with 27 gold medals followed by China, 25; Taiwan, 13; Vietnam, 12; and Indonesia, 10.

In addition, Filbert Ephraim Wu of Victory Christian International School was declared champion in the Grade 7 level for being the top scorer.

“We are very overwhelmed by the outstanding performance of our young Filipino students in the competition. Their training and dedication yielded good results. We are so proud of them,” said MTG officer Dr. Simon Chua.

Among those who accompanied the students to the contest were MTG president Dr. Isidro Aguilar and vice president Dr. Eduardo Dela Cruz.

There were 14 countries and territories which joined the contest including the Philippines, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Winning gold medals are Filbert Ephraim Wu, Victory Christian International School; Cassidy Kyler Tan – Davao Christian High School-V. Mapa; Al Patrick Castro – Makati Science High School; Matthew Charles Carpio – University of Baguio Science High School; Rafael Mikhail Quizon – Grace Christian College; Miguel Justino Ladion – PAREF Springdale School; Feivel Pulusan – Hope Christian High School; Paul Vincent Leandrei Navarro – Stonyhurst Southville International School-Batangas; Matt Gerard Navarro – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Zion Skye Earl Carmelo Uy – Ateneo de Manila Grade School; Shaun Jacob Cua – Xavier School; Norton Fumera II – Emmanuel Christian School; Joshua Milan – De La Salle Santiago Zobel; Gabriel James Valdez – Merryland Montessori and High School; Rickson Caleb Tan – MGC New Life Christian Academy; Lance Chrysler de Jesus – Caloocan National Science and Technology High School; James Martin Young – Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas; Joseph Benedict Gatmen – Makati Science High School; Ruzh Anthony Alfonso – Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas; Ronniel Vincent Roberto – The Peninsula School; Christian Josef Dimaunahan – Makati Science High School; Raphael Adrian Galang – Manila Science High School; Richwynn Cedric Ong – Xavier School; Christian Louie Cornista – San Pablo City Science High School; Roenz Joshlee Timbol – Maliwalo National High School; Jed Riel Balatan – Taguig Science High School and Paul Sim – Ateneo de Manila Senior High School.

Bagging silver medals are Fhershaima Jamalul – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School; John Iain Iñigo Aguada – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Jacobson Co – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Chelsea Kristanna Tan – Davao Christian High School-V. Mapa; Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica – Balanga Elementary School; Justine Aaron Co – Saint Jude Catholic School; Ralph Benedict Bolaños – Kalalake Elementary School-Centex; Heidrique Kristof Sumogba – Falcon School; Chael Matthew Sze – Hope Christian High School; Rohan Gerald Herrera – Ateneo de Manila University; Jared Cobe Ng – Grace Christian College; Alessandra Gabrielle Valencia – Immaculate Conception Academy; Ellison Matthew Ang – Saint Jude Catholic School; Jomer Wilson Lee – Stonyhurst Southville International School-Lipa; Imran Jibril Panolong – Oro Christian Grace School; Sehanor Abdul – City Central School (Cagayan de Oro); Kaye Monique Cua – Pangasinan Universal Institute; Leo Lance Antonio Bagayao – Cherished Moments School; Maria Samantha Cristobal – Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School; Audrik Jacob – Saint Philomena Academy of Lipa; Maria Jamila Rosario – Mother Goose Special School System; Sean Jang – Elizabeth Seton-South; Kashieu Gabrielle Gan – Pace Academy; Sebastian Calderon – Philippine Institute of Quezon City; Keane Mikah Guinto – S.V. Montessori-Puerto Princesa; Krystal Lim Tiong Soon – Grace Christian College; Karl Uriel dela Cruz – Philippine Science High School-CARC; Sealtiel Mendoza – Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School; Martin Johan Ocho – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Joshua James Viloria – Philippine Science High School-Main; Phylline Cristel Calubayan – BHC Educational Institution; Chelsea Marie Echevarria – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Mikkel Bennett Sy – Pace Academy; Renso Angelo Paduano – Colegio San Nicolas de Tolentino Recoletos; Russell Lei Padayao – Makati Science High School; Hans Kenneth Cua – Philippine Cultural College (Annex); Nathan Mayer Dy – Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas; Gabrian Alcala – Philippine Science High School-Main; Jaden Coen Reyes – Philippine Science High School-Main; Lyneth Anne Hernandez – Philippine Science High School-Main; Amber Nicole Lim – Tarlac Montessori School; Caesar Lopez Jr. – Philippine Science High School-Main; Rafael Oliveros – San Antonio National High School; Marc Andrei Tabadero – Agoo Kiddie Special School; Coleen Adrianne Panganiban – Las Pinas City National High School; Elijah Peter Velasco – Philippine Science High School-SMC; Raphael Justin Lim – Tarlac Montessori School; Hance Louie Uy – Philippine Cultural College-Main; Micah Bless Requierro – Taguig Science High School; Joseph Sevilla – Upper Bicutan National High School; Eleazar Edmel Pinuela – Taguig Science High School-San Miguel; Aundrea Charlize Tan – Immaculate Conception Academy-Greenhills; and Francis Orion Lindayag – San Pedro College.

Grabbing bronze medals are Abisha Beatrix Florante – Project 6 Elementary School; Paul Anderson Ongchan – Chiang Kai Shek College; Ciara Kelzie Gudoy – Miriam College-QC; Antoine Miko Dellosa – Couples for Christ School of the Morning Star-Butuan; Andrez Gabriel Doligosa – PAREF Westbridge School; Luchielle Grace Morta – La Immaculada Concepcion School; Salvador Arnesto Jr. – Hope Christian High School; Marc Gherson Alvarez – Sto. Tomas South Central School; Justin Jay Miguel – Falcon School; Ethan Josh Selga – Agoo Kiddie Special School; Jhoenica Gellido – Mother Goose Special School System; Von Mark Mendoza II – Mother Goose Special Schools System; Mark Jason Sumalinog – Maria Montessori Holy Christian School; Tyrhone James Tabernilla – Academia de Julia Victoria; Michael Angelo Saluta – Pembo Elementary School; Jerrold Kyler Berana – Calamba Elementary School; Mateo Campos – St John’s Institute; Audrey Charlize San Gabriel – Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Gen. Trias; Ma. Vanessa Alegata – Colegio San Agustin-Biñan; Emmanuel James Laforteza – Mother Goose Special School System; Mikhail Santos – Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School; James David Pescador – Saint Paul College of Ilocos Sur; Theodore Dinglasan – St. Bridget College; James Gerald Florendo II – St. Paul College of Ilocos Sur; Eric Fabian Deiv Mendez – Ateneo de Naga University Grade School; Chelsea Alen Valdez – Special Education Center for the Gifted; Kenneth Seco – Philippines Cultural College-Main; George Lean Tizon – Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School; Ethan Geoffrey Yu – Academia de Julia Victoria of Cavite; Cyrus Nolasco – Dasmarinas II Central School; Ashley Nicole Uygongco – Hua Siong College of Iloilo; Nash Adriel Hong – Saint Jude Catholic School; Mikhos Velez – St John’s Institute; Carl Francis Agcaoili – Malinta Elementary School; Miguel Cayetano – Tuguegarao West Central School; Patric Xamwell Legaspi – Vel Maris School; Anton Mikhail Gonzales – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School; Francisco Angeles Jr. – Mother Goose Special Schools System-Dagupan; Franze Micah Castañeda – Saint Jude Catholic School; Laurence Hapin – Rizal Elementary School; Athena Gabrielle Kimwell – De La Salle Zobel School; Brent Andrei Orate – Dasmarinas II Central School; Juliene Nissi Palada – BHC Educational Institution; Rex Reventar – Xavier School-Nuvali; Miguel Tabio – International School for Better Beginnings; David Curtis Yu – Saint Jude Catholic School; Ryle Benedict Esquivel – Imus Pilot Elementary School; Francine Reyna To – Saint Jude Catholic School; Jeila Ubando – Mother Goose Special Schools System-Dagupan; Martin Rafael Villalon – School of Saint Anthony; Axel de Ocampo – San Beda College-Alabang; Vigor Amil Templo – La Milagrosa School of Batangas; Carl Andrew Valois – Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque; Hans Ethan Ting – Rainbow of Angels Learning Center; John Clarence Cruzado – West Rembo Elementary School; Eric Fabian Thirdy Mendez – Holy Child Educational Center; Rafael Gabriel Tamises – Tubungan Central Elementary School; Joaquin de Castro – Xavier School; Benito Andre Yulo – Philippine Cultural College-Main; Sheena Dianne Bernardo – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu; Paolo Miguel Cerrada – St. John’s Institute; Kyla Keith Tan – MSU-IIT Integrated Developmental School; Johannes Raphael Dancel – Pasig Catholic College; David Matthew Dolar – PAREF Westbridge School for Boys; Jeffrey Jan Jabanes – Pangasinan Universal Institute; Zoe Angeli Uy – Grace Christian College; Colonel Sherlon Vance Gonzales – Top Achievers Private School; Aryan Jibril Malambut – Stanford School of Batangas; Kim Valerie Sy – Saint Jude Catholic School; Lorraine Joy Calica – University of Santo Tomas Junior High School; Kean Railey Chan Huan – Chiang Kai Shek College; Dana Eryl David – Lugao National High School; Maja Marem Jillzam Pagadora – St. Rosa Science & Technology High School; Daphne Lauren Bernardo – Saint Jude Catholic School; Reginald Cedric Lim – Grace Christian College; Jen Teresa Abawag – Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School; Gerard Aurellano – Philippine Science High School-BRC; Angelo Emmanuel Milan – Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation; Jonel Edward Rebutiaco – Ligao National High School; Gianpaolo Adriel Grino – Manila Science High School; Joshua Clarke Bautista – Makati Science High School; John Nicolas Dimayuga – Philippine Science High School-Main; John Emmanuel Lacatan – Taguig Science High School; Mikhaila Valeree Velez – Saint John’s Institute; Jeremiah Daniel Regalario – Signal Village National High School; Chryss Anika Bersabal – Colegio San Agustin-Makati; Clarissa Lois Dalian – Philippine Science High School-SMC; Leidovic Keth Gellang – Makati Science High School; Neel Daimler Magramo – Taguig Science High School; Kyle Xander Co – Bethany Christian School; Lesmon Andres Lenin Saluta – Makati Science High School; Mariel Tamaray – De La Salle University Integrated School; Jan Neal Isaac Villamin – Santa Rosa Science & Technology High School; Ismael Bustamante III – Ligao National High School; Leicester Alexander Dimapilis – First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities; Kent Vincent Gale – Philippine Science High School-SMC; Marcus Pranga – PAREF Westbridge School; Rob Clero Ribaya – Ligao National High School; John Paul Lacsado – Taguig Science High School; Ralph Richard Yanto – Philippine Science High School-BRC; Rochester Joshua Lopez – Regional Science High School for Region 1; Joyce Anne Lunaria – Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation; Carla Aries Oliva – Santa Rosa Science & Technology High School; Marion Abbygail de Leon – Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science; Brylle Zachary Tan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School; Pauline Audrey Ongchan – Chiang Kai Shek College; Cassandra Allison Pines – Tarlac Living Faith Academy; Zachary Gadjiel Breinard Que – Bayanihan Institute-Tarlac; Jay Aundrey Tres Reyes – Cebu City National Science High School; Daniel Miguel Ong – St. John’s Institute; Hazel Mae Gadiaza – Santa Rosa Science & Technology High School; Jarek Taberdo – Makati Science High School; Joshau Miguel Omugtong – Makati Science High School; Hyo Jin Kim – International British Academy; John Miguel Tutanes – Palawan Hope Christian School; and Angel Cabacungan – Regional Science High School for Region 1.