Philippines bags 3 more golds in Day 4 of 10th Asean Schools Games

TEAM Philippines resumed its dazzling performance by bagging three gold, one silver and one bronze medal on the fourth day of the 10th Asean Schools Games at the Mini-Stadium in Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A hurdler, table tennis player and the girls’ basketball team added three more to the five gold medals the country clinched in the first three days of action in hauled to eight in the annual event aimed to promote camaraderie and solidarity through school sports in the Asean region.

Eliza Cuyom, 17, turned in a blistering 14.45 seconds in beating Liza Putri Ramandha (14.76) of Indonesia and Halimatul Saadia Binti Mohammed Raja (15.52) of Malaysia in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles.

A Grade 12 student at Nazareth School of National University, Cuyom said her training and focus finally paid off.

Filipino table tennis players Jann Mari Nayre, the first Filipino qualifier for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, next month, stunned rival Josh Chua Shao Han of Indonesia, 3-1, in their boys singles titular showdown at the SJK Kong Hoe Hall in Klang.

Over at the Gem in Mall in Cyberjaya, the girls basketball squad demolished Singapore, 80-42, to clinch its second consecutive Asean Schools Games gold medal.

The Filipino dribblers swept the four-game basketball event.

The Philippines has eight gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals overall to remain in sixth place in the 10-country games with two more days left in the calendar.

Over at the Darul Eshan Aquatic Centre in Shah Alam, swimmers Jerard Dominic Jacinto and Samantha Therese Coronel also secured medals in the boys and girls backstroke events.

Jacinto checked in 57.72 seconds for the silver medal in the boys 100m backstroke, just .53 second slower than the record of gold medalist Farrel Armandio Tangkas (57.25) of Indonesia. Tangkas’s teammate, Dwiki Anugrah, finished third (58.13).

Samantha Therese Coronel also settled for bronze in the 100 meters girls backstroke.