Pharmaceutical and Surgical Products of Pakistan

Pharmaceutical and Surgical goods industries of Pakistan have a vast export promise. During Fiscal Year 2016-17, Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth of around US $ 212 million while exported surgical equipment worth of around US $ 340 million.

Pakistan’s Pharma Industry is vibrant, forward- looking and knolwdge-based. It comprises of about 800 manufacturing units including those operated by 25 multinationals present in the country. The market shares are almost evenly divided between the Nationals and the Multinationals. The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry meets around 95% of the country’s demand of medicines. The National pharma industry has shown a progressive growth over the years, particularly over the last one decade. The industry has invested substantially to upgrade itself and today the majority of units are following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), in accordance with the domestic as well as international Guidance. Currently the industry has the capacity to manufacture a variety of product ranging from simple pills to sophisticated Biotech, Oncology and Value Added Generic compounds. Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has adopted “Vision 2025” for the national pharma industry under which it envisioned to increase the exports of medicines to US $ 5 billion in 10 years.

Philippines is an important export market for Pakistani Pharma products. Numerous Pakistani Pharmaceutical Companies have established their offices in the Philippines while many companies have applied for registration of their drugs with the Philippines’ Drug Regulatory Authority. The future prospects seem promising. General impression in the Philippines is that Pakistani medicines are competitive, price-wise and are of good quality.

Surgical Instruments Industry of Pakistan started in the early 1940s in the city of Sialkot, Pakistan. It consists of over 3,200 small, medium and large sized manufacturing units employing over 150,000 workers. Benefitting from latest technology and skilled craftsmanship, the industry manufactures a large variety of instruments which include Dental and Medical Instruments, Beauty Instruments including Manicure and Pedicure equipment, Veterinary Instruments, Disposable or Single Use Surgical Instruments used for anesthesia, diagnostic, vaccination, bone surgery and plaster and Reusable Surgical Instruments. Around 80% to 90% of the Instruments produced by the industry are exported to 140 countries across the world. USA is the big buyer of the Disposable Instruments while Reusable Instruments are mostly exported to European countries.

Surgical Instruments Manufacturers in Pakistan have less marketing presence or infrastructure to allow direct sales or trade with the users in the destination countries. Since the buyers, who import Surgical Instruments from Pakistan are traders, wholesalers or international distributors, the brand involvement is low. Pakistani manufacturers sell to the retailers or small supplier in the developed countries on small profit margins. These foreign traders or middlemen then sell the same instruments, after hiding them behind an internationally renowned brand name, to foreign hospitals at exorbitant prices earning big profit.

Philippines’ hospitals offer a big market for Surgical and Medical goods. Pakistan produces these goods with high quality and competitive prices. Bilateral trade between the two countries in this sector has every promise to flourish exponentially.