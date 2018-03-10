Petron stakes unbeaten run

UNBEATEN Petron tries to move a win shy of a seven-game preliminaries sweep when it guns for victory No. 6 against Foton in the Chooks To Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Santa Rosa Sports Center in Laguna.

The Blaze Spikers stake their mettle against the Tornadoes, who tote an even 2-2 win-loss card, at 4 p.m.

Cocolife (3-2), meanwhile, guns for its fourth straight triumph when it tackles winless Generika-Ayala (0-3) at 2 p.m.

The Asset Managers started out flat and lost their first two games but found their groove under new Head Coach Moro Branislav, who has been drawing contributions from his fellow Serbian, import Sara Klisura, and American reinforcement Taylor Milton.

The Tornadoes dominated the 2015 and 2016 Grand Prix at the expense of Petron under its former import Lindsay Stalzer, who is now with Foton.

Last season Stalzer led the Blaze Spikers in eliminating the Tornadoes in their knockout semifinals only to miss the championship by losing to F2 Logistics in Game Three.

The Tornadoes are still adjusting under new coach Rommel Abella, as they split their first four games.

Abella hopes that imports Brooke Kranda and Elizabeth Wendel, as well as locals Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Maika Ortiz, Gen Casugod, setter Gyzelle Sy and libero Jen Reyes, would bring out their best to upset their opponents today.