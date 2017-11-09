Petron Introduces Pagani Hypercar Limited Edition 1:32 Toy Car Collection

Do you want to be among the first owners of a Pagani Hypercar in the Philippines? For its much-awaited year-end toy car promo, industry leader Petron Corporation’s 2017 offering will both surprise and delight avid motorsports enthusiasts and scale model collectors with its Petron Pagani Hypercar Collection.

As before, every Php 500 single or accumulated purchase of fuels (Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6, Petron XCS, Petron Xtra Advance, Petron Turbo Diesel, and Petron Diesel Max) as well as engine oils (Petron Ultron, Petron RevX, and Petron Sprint 4T) at a participating Petron service station entitles the customer to buy one hypercar for only Php 300. The promo is available at over 1,400 participating Petron stations nationwide, and will run from October 28 to November 11, 2017.

The Petron Pagani Hypercar collection features 1:32 scale models made from die cast metal. Pushing a button opens the doors; close the doors and the car accelerates and drifts.

Three models, all specially licensed from Pagani, are included in this collection:

The Pagani Zonda Revolucion is considered one of the most expensive and most exclusive cars in the world. With a price tag exceeding Php 200-M, only five units were built. It sports a Mercedes-AMG 6-liter V6 engine that produces an output of 789 hp and 730 Nm of torque. Top speed is 350kph, and acceleration time from 0-100 kph is 2.6 seconds. The Petron Pagani Zonda Revolucion toy cars are available in black and purple.

The Pagani Huayra was named “Hypercar of the Year 2012” and was featured in the 2013 Transformers 4 movie. With production limited to 100 units, it retailed for over Php 100-M and was sold out by 2015. The Petron Pagani Huayra toy cars are offered in yellow and orange.

The Pagani Huayra BC is a more extreme version, with just 20 units produced. Its 6-liter V6 twin turbocharged AMG engine produces 740 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque. For the Petron toy car collection, the Pagani Huayra BC comes in red and white.