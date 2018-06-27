Peso to reach 54 to the dollar by year-end–Fitch subsidiary

THE local currency is poised to weaken further toward the end of the year, an international think tank said on Monday, as uncertainties rise on the country’s trade gap.

BMI Research—a subsidiary of the Fitch Group—released an economic analysis on the Philippine peso on Wednesday, announcing the revision of their year-end forecast from 51 to a dollar previously now to 54 to a dollar.

Data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) showed the local currency ended the day’s trade at 53.475 to a dollar on Wednesday, moving sideways from Tuesday’s 53.47 to a dollar.

“Although the Philippines boasts strong economic growth, rising trade deficit as a result of President Duterte’s expansionary fiscal policy has not been offset by a corresponding inflow of foreign direct investment through the financial account,” BMI Research said.

“Should there be a lack of a corresponding productivity gain in the export sector, this would necessitate the peso to weaken against the US dollar to prevent a loss of competitiveness,” it added.

BMI also warned that the peso could sink further down the 54 territory if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) fails to deliver another rate hike this year.

“We are expecting the BSP to keep pace with the US Federal Reserve, and hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points over the remainder of 2018. Should the BSP fail to deliver a corresponding rate hike or the US Fed hike interest rates more aggressively than expected, the peso could fall further against the dollar.”

The BSP has already hiked its rates twice this year, each for 25 basis points. Analysts have since expressed mixed views on whether the BSP will hike again before the year ends.

BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., meanwhile, remains open to the possibility of another hike, saying they are prepared to take further action even after they have already pulled the trigger for two consecutive meetings this year.

BMI Research said risks to their 54 to a dollar forecast remain tilted to the downside.

Aside from the BSP’s pending move before the year ends, BMI said the outbreak of a full-blown US-China trade war could lead to an increase in risk off sentiment globally and emerging market assets—including the Philippines’s—are likely to bear the brunt of the capital flight to safety.