Peso slumps to P52.03 against US dollar despite BSP’s efforts to manage volatility

The local currency plunged back to the P52-$1 territory on Tuesday, despite the recent statements made by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. that the Central Bank will sell its dollar reserves to manage excessive peso volatility and calm the markets.

The peso closed on Tuesday’s trade at P52.03 to a dollar, losing 17 centavos in value against the greenback. Data from the PDS Group showed the total traded volume during the day was slightly higher at $648.7 million from the previous day’s $516 million.

PDS Group data also showed overall weakness during the day, with both its morning weighted average and afternoon weighted average traded in the P52-$1 territory. In particular, the peso averaged P52.025 to a dollar in the morning’s trade, and further weakened to P52.056 to a dollar in the afternoon.

The local currency’s weakness came after the BSP chief’s statement over the weekend, saying the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) reduction will not cause havoc on the peso’s value.

“To the extent that speculators use RRR reduction as pretext for peso depreciation, the BSP sells dollars from its reserves to manage excessive peso volatility. That in itself also has the effect of draining peso liquidity from the system which causes a self-correction,” the governor said, adding that fears behind the recent surprise move from the BSP is “really unfounded.”

Further weakness is seen for the country’s currency down the line, as the peso is likely to slide to P52.50 to a dollar by year-end, according to a local research institution.

“We think that the improvement in the US economy and its financial markets will bring back pressure on the peso. We project the peso to slide to P52.50 by year-end,” First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and the Pacific said in a joint publication, “The Market Call.”

Officials from the Department of Finance, meanwhile, earlier this month said the depreciation of the local currency is a “welcome development” for the economy, and they reiterated that the economy’s strong fundamentals can handle such depreciation.

Economists and analysts have suspected that the local economic managers are focused on maintaining the country’s growth momentum, thus, leaving a depreciation bias for the local currency.