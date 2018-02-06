Perpetual, St. Benilde advance to semis

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help edged College of Saint Benilde, 27-25, 25-23, 11-25, 32-30, and Jose Rizal University (JRU) trounced Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12, on Tuesday to complete the Final Four cast in the 93rd National Collegiate Athetic Association women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Cindy Imbo and Maria Lourdes Clemente combined for 31 points, including 22 off attacks, to lead the Lady Altas to their seventh win against two losses and back to the Final Four after failing to advance last season.

Shola Alvarez dished out an all-around performance with a match-high 23 points on 16 spikes, four service aces and three blocks while helping her team with their floor defense with nine digs and six receptions.

Alvarez’s effort helped the Lady Bombers book a Final Four spot for the first time after finishing the elimination round at fourth with a 6-3 won-lost card.

“I’m so happy for myself and the team because we will get to play in the Final Four for the very first time,” said Alvarez, who is battling San Beda’s Cesca Racraquin in the tight Most Valuable Player race.

Perpetual Help coach Macky Carino praised his team for showing poise.

“We are determined to get this win because we don’t want to play in the playoff anymore,” Carino said.

A loss by the Las Pinas-based school would have forged a three-way tie with JRU and Saint Benilde for the last two Final Four spots.

Had that happened, the top team with the highest quotient automatically advances while the least two face off in a knockout duel on Friday.

Instead, Perpetual Help and JRU advanced and will tackle No. 2 San Beda and top seed Arellano University, the defending champion, in the Final Four on Friday or Tuesday.

Arellano University and San Beda ended up with a league-best 8-1 record but the Chiefs sealed the No. 1 seed after the tiebreak.

Saint Benilde finished with a 5-4 card to share fifth with San Sebastian.