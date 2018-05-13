And the dusk finally dusts to the south of the slope.

Leaving gritting teeth and a rusted well

On the edge of a 4 PM conversation.

Meanwhile on the table, we lay a map.

We thicken boundaries of the world,

We spread open lands and oceans

With a recollection, we separate affliction

And tears like pieces of gelatin:

A vertiginous place looks clear and refreshing.

“What are we waiting for?” a chunk of voice

Knocks our door, opens a new room,

A completely new room. From the inside

Someone is waiting. “That is the feeling of yearning,

Never definitive, forever missing forever.”

Then the wind blows and imprints

On the map, on our body,

A millisecond faster in the time cluster.