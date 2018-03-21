PCSO releases P797.6-million medical aid in February

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), through its Charity Assistance Department (CAD), has disbursed P797.6 million for the Individual Medical Assistance Program (Imap) in February.

In a news statement issued on Wednesday, PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the PCSO head office alone released P450.1 million for 13,299 cases, while branch offices released P347.5 million for 28,272 cases.

Compared to same month of last year, the Imap allocation of the PCSO head office rose by 25.8 percent, from P357.7 million to P450.1 million, serving some 10,533 cases to 13,299 cases.

As for the branch offices, it rose by 30.89 percent, from P265.5 million to P347.5 million, serving from 21,833 cases to 28,201 cases this year.

Balutan reported that, of all the cases received at the head office, hospitalization or confinement had the highest amount spent in February at P185.7 million for 4,766 cases, followed by chemotherapy at P129.5 million for 2,784 cases, and requests for medicines at P55.5 million for 3,140 cases.

As for the branch offices, hospitalization also had the highest amount spent at P173.23 million for 12,216 cases, followed by requests for medicines at P97.78 million with 9,460 cases, and laboratory/diagnostic procedures at P15.26 million with 2,688 cases.

At present, the PCSO has 63 branches across the country, with the opening of seven new branches last year in the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Catanduanes, Sultan Kudarat, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Davao del Norte and Ifugao.

“Our target for year 2018 is to open eight new branches more. If we accomplish this, we only need to build 10 more in the coming years and before 2022, we would have established a branch in 81 provinces,” Balutan said.

While hospitalization is the most requested assistance, dialysis cases took a sharp climb in the branch offices. From one case last year, dialysis rose to 915 cases in February this year, amounting to P7.18 million.

Meanwhile, no transplant request was reported in the branch offices in February as compared with the 12 transplant requests last year.

When it comes to requests per region, Region 3 has the most number of cases with 5,176 cases, followed by Region 4A with 4,573 cases and Region 6 with 2,976 cases.

The Imap is a flagship program of the PCSO under the CAD. It is designed to attend to the financial needs of all individuals with health-related problems through the provision of financial assistance.

The PCSO issues a guarantee letter to the hospital or partner health facility, which assumes the obligation of a specific amount due from the client for the services rendered.

The PCSO At Source and Processing (Asap) Desks is a point of access to Imap established through a partnership between the agency and hospitals that directly provide various health interventions to patients.

The Asap Desk is usually manned by a hospital/health facility social worker employed, but was trained by the PCSO. The social worker evaluates, acknowledges the application and dos the profiling of patients to establish his/her socioeconomic condition and classification.

Once the data has been established, the social worker e-mails these to the PCSO. His or her job is only limited to appreciating the information he/she’s been given and determine the amount to release.

Once approved, it will be transmitted. The hospital will then credit the amount to the patient’s hospital bills or medicines.

However, the amount of assistance being approved depends on the social status of the applicant or patient classification based on PCSO classification. For example, if a patient belongs to Class A, he will only get 50-percent assistance based on net/case rate. If he belongs to Class F, he may get 100 percent.

This year the PCSO has allocated P3.6 billion for ASAP Desk. At present, there are 57 PCSO Asap Desks in partner hospitals and facilities all over the country.

Apart from the Imap, patients can also avail themselves of the Endowment Fund from the hospital.

Endowment fund is a direct financial assistance being given to the hospital to help them address the financial obligations of patients admitted in the charity ward of that hospital.

The fund is based on the hospital’s classification, which is determined by the Department of Health (DOH). Level 3 hospitals have P5 million allocation, Level 2 get P3 million and Level 1 gets P1 million.

This fund, however, is limited to government hospitals, both DOH retained and devolved hospitals of local government units.

The PCSO also denied claims that only relatives of hospital workers are being given priority and preference in the grant of endowment fund.

“Endowment fund, I doubt it. Kasi ang client base natin are indigent talaga [Our client base are indigents]. There’s no way for them to take such approach or the idea that it will be limited because, if you will visit almost all majority of our government hospitals, makikita mo talaga na ang mga nagpupunta doon eh mga indigent patients [we can see that those people were indigent patients],” said Dr. Larry Cedro, assistant general manager for Charity Sector.

Balutan assured the public that the PCSO chooses no one, whether you’re rich or poor.

“As long as you are Filipino. Even if you’re rich, if you suffer catastrophic illnesses, your bank savings will be drained, the PCSO will help you. You can even ask for more,” he stated.

The PCSO has now simplified the requirements for those seeking medical assistance. Applicants will only need to submit a medical abstract, statement of account, letter from the hospital and personal letter from the applicant minus the social case study.