PCSO confident of hitting revenue target for 2018

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is optimistic of reaching its revenue target of P55 billion this year, as it expects to increase the number of its authorized agent corporations (AACs) of Small Town Lottery (STL) by as much as 16.

PCSO Assistant General Manager for Operations Remeliza J. Gabuyo told the BusinessMirror that the board of the government- owned and -controlled corporations has already approved the establishment of six AACs this month.

“Actually [the revenue target for 2018] is not P60 billion but P55 billion. The [PCSO] Board recently approved, two weeks ago, another six AACs in different areas,” Gabuyo told the BusinessMirror at the sidelines of the PCSO road show event last Saturday at Lipa, Batangas.

With the addition of the six approved AACs, total STL operations would reach 87 this year. But she further disclosed that the agency is looking to put up 10 more AACs around the country to fully cover all areas nationwide.

“The PCSO still has 10 areas not covered by the AACs. Actually, it’s standard operating procedure that in case there is no AAC for an area, it’s automatic that we call for interested parties to apply as an authorized agent,” Gabuyo added.

The revenue target of the PCSO this year is nearly 18 percent higher than its goal of P46.62 billion in 2017. “With more revenues generated by the PCSO, more funds will be available to support its various projects, and in turn, more Filipinos especially those needing medical assistance will be served by the agency,” PCSO General Manager Alexander F. Balutan said.

For the first quarter of 2018, the PCSO was able to rake in P15.98 billion in revenues, 27.84 percent higher than the P12.5 billion recorded in the same period for 2017.

“Figures don’t lie, and our revenue for the first quarter, which is 28.24 percent higher compared to the same period last year, is proof that the PCSO is on the right track in meeting its revenue target by the end of this year,” Balutan said.

Its first-quarter revenues represent the combined revenue from all PCSO products, namely, Lotto, Keno, Sweepstakes and STL. Lotto and other digital games accounted for P7.8 billion of total revenues; STL, P6.1 billion; while Keno and instant sweepstakes accounted for P1.4 billion and P663 million, respectively.

Sales from STL accounted for 38 percent of total revenues, registering the highest increase in revenue at P3.28 billion, 14.2 higher than the P2.87 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Beneficiaries

The PCSO also increased the number of beneficiaries served by the agency through its flagship Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP), brought about by the increase in revenues.

For the first quarter of 2018, the PCSO assisted a total of 120,356 patients nationwide, expanding by 34 percent, from 89,755 patients served last year. The agency also disbursed over P440 million to local government units (LGUs), where there are existing STL operations and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, which received P187 million.

The PCSO further pointed out that it continues to address challenges to its operations such as illegal gambling.

Ted Quijano, head of the advisory council for STL, said during the event that the PCSO is proposing several revisions in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the STL in the hopes of eradicating illegal gambling.

“If you don’t monitor the AACs it may become illegal. That’s why we are enforcing stricter monitoring in terms of choosing AACs to eliminate the illegal ones from the list, to make sure that there will be no criminal offenses, tax evaders, or those involved in drugs,” Quijano said.

Gabuyo pointed out that the provision imposing a 20-percent tax on lottery winnings under the recently implemented Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law may discourage bettors from patronizing Lotto and STLs. The PCSO will submit a proposal to amend the law.

“For the lotto, all winners receiving prizes above P10,000 is subject to a tax of 20 percent. Below P10,000 is tax-exempt. Of course, if you will compare the price winnings of lotto against STL, the STL they can bet as low as P1, so the winners seldom hit the P10,000 prize mark. For lotto winners, their winnings really decrease because of the TRAIN law,” she said.

The TRAIN law imposes a 20-percent tax for lotto winnings reaching P10,000 and above. It was signed by President Duterte in December 2017 and the law was implemented starting January 2018.

“For now, we are continuously coordinating with the BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue] as per the TRAIN law. We will submit our position paper [because TRAIN’s provisions] will really affect our lotto sales. In fact, it’s not only the 20-percent tax on price winnings, including the increase in DST [documentary tax stamp] from 10 percent to 20 percent,” she added.