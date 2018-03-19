PCOO bats for effective ‘national branding’ to promote the country

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has started working with all government departments to come up with an efficient and all-encompassing national branding to promote the Philippines globally, not only as a tourist destination, but as an education, culture and investment hub.

“The national branding of the Philippines will serve as center for the entire nation and it is time that the country will be branded,” PCOO Secretary Martin M. Andanar said in Radyo Pilipinas interview last Saturday.

Andanar added that the proposed national branding got approval from President Duterte when it was presented during the last Cabinet meeting.

He explained that the new campaign to promote the Philippines abroad is different from the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” campaign of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“Meaning, this [proposed national branding] will not only promote tourism but we will promote our investment, education, our people and everything that we have here in the Philippines,” he said in a separate interview with dzBB.

Andanar added that all state departments would be part of the big project to come up with a national branding similar to Australia’s “Australia Unlimited” and Africa’s “It’s Time for Africa.”

“This is good for our country if it will be pushed through. It is all encompassing because all departments are members, parts of this national branding project,” he said.