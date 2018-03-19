PCCI supports a ‘phased closure’ of Boracay

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said it supports the planned rehabilitation of the popular island-resort of Boracay, but called for its “phased closure” so as not to displace its more than 17,000 workers, and disrupt its contribution to the economy amounting to some P56 billion in tourism spend.

In a news statement sent over the weekend, PCCI Director for Tourism Samie Lim said “there should not be a complete shutdown of the island,” but instead “close one station at a time” for rehabilitation. “Phasing is important so we are able to protect the interest of all parties concerned, especially the local residents whose incomes are dependent on Boracay’s economic activity.”

This developed as thousands of residents, workers and supportive tourists congregated at the main white beach of Boracay Island last Saturday evening, as resorts and establishments switched off their lights to show how the “best island in the world” would look when it is closed.

Holding up their cell-phone flashlights around a huge sign, saying “Boracay United,” the “symbolic switch off for unity,” which lasted eight minutes from 8 p.m., was to show how many lives would be affected by the island’s closure. Also, “we raise [our lights] as our pledge to do our part in following the law and protecting the environment,” organizers of the protest action said, using the hashtag “SaveBoracayDontCloseIt.”

Last Sunday another peaceful mass action was held along the white beach, where residents and resort employees stood hand in hand, calling for “Yes to Cleanup, No to Closure.” According to the Malay government, there are 56,444 registered residents of the island, and 17,328 registered local and foreign workers.

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu announced on March 15 that the interagency Task Force Boracay would be recommending the declaration of a state of calamity for six months in Boracay, and the island’s closure for a maximum of one year. He said this would allow the national government to take over the island and fast-track its rehabilitation program. His recommendations are expected to be taken up with President Duterte, during the Cabinet Cluster on Security meeting in Malacañang today, Monday.

The Department of Tourism (DOT), also a member of the task force, has recommended the island’s closure starting April 26, 2018, moving up from its earlier proposed schedule of July and August, during the monsoon season. (See, “Cimatu’s decision: Close Boracay for up to 1 year,” in the BusinessMirror, March 16, 2018.) The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is also a member of the task force.

Cimatu added that the task force “has identified 937 illegal structures within forestlands and wetlands and 102 within easement areas. While a few have offered to do voluntary demolition, most are still for removal.”

Meanwhile, the PCCI warned that closing the entire island “will also have on impact on the whole Philippine tourism product offering, as the island is the most prominent beach and leisure destination and is included in the majority of tour packages sold overseas.” This was the same view raised by resort owners and the Tourism Congress of the Philippines in a recent interview with the BusinessMirror. (See, “Groups cry foul over planned closure of Boracay,” in the BusinessMirror, March 17, 2018.)

The closure, the PCCI pointed out, “will negatively impact on the country’s economy. As of 2017, the tourism industry has been the third-biggest contributor to the country’s GDP, and 20 percent of the total income generated by the industry comes from Boracay.” Citing DOT statistics, the largest aggregation of businesses across all industries, noted that over 2 million local and international tourists visited Boracay last year, up 16 percent from arrivals in 2016. Tourism jobs on the island also accounted for 66 percent of the employment in the Western Visayas region, it further quoted the DOT.

PCCI President Ma. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco said she would meet with Cimatu, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo and DILG Officer in Charge Eduardo M. Año, to discuss the planned rehabilitation of the island because it will affect a lot of local livelihoods and jobs.

“PCCI believes that the situation in Boracay is a wake-up call for the government and private sector on the need to work together to ensure that our islands and tourist destinations are protected and sustained through comprehensive master planning that enables the right balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.”

She stressed, “PCCI is willing to spearhead and facilitate a dialogue between the local government of Malay, national government agencies, private sector and civil to support our agenda for inclusive business.”

The Malay local government has already started cracking down on easement violators on the island and closed down a resort, which didn’t have the necessary government permits to operate.