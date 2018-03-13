PCC steadily strengthening competition regime with every decision–Balisacan

The country’s antitrust agency may be young, but it has already impressed experienced competition authorities abroad and World Bank experts with the progress that it has made in a short period of time.

Still, Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan told the BusinessMirror every decision they make on business transactions, particularly mergers and acquisitions (M&As), is important in strengthening the competition regime in the country—much like how the Supreme Court is setting jurisprudence with its every decision.

“That is what we are trying to achieve, that over time, the cases we have will enhance the rules, build our rules of the game and would serve as guidance for the business community to grow their public,” Balisacan said.

Established only in February 2016, the PCC’s goal is to prevent businesses from entering into anticompetitive agreements, abusing market dominance or entering into

anticompetitive M&As.

Balisacan said that, with each decision, they are trying to set the standard for other companies to follow when it comes to competition law.

So, on February 19, the PCC made history after it imposed a fine on a non-notification case for the first time.

A fine of P19.6 million, or equivalent to 1 percent of the value of merger transaction, was slapped on Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. and KGL Investment Cooperatief U.A. (KGLI Coop) for their failure to notify the PCC of the merger, as mandated by the competition law. On top of this, the merger was also voided.

Udenna is a domestic holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution and retailing of petroleum products, commercial shipping, among others, while KGLI Coop and KGLI-BV are both domiciled in the Netherlands.

The transaction involved the sale to Udenna by KGLI Coop of all of its shares in KGL Investment B.V., in which, at the time of transaction, owned 39.71 percent of KGLI-NM Holdings Inc., a Philippine company that partly owns Negros Navigation Co. Inc. (Nenaco).

Last December the PCC got a tip through a letter complaint about the transaction.

In the decision, the commission found out that their merger transaction was worth $120 million, thus, it met the P1-billion default threshold at that time.

The PCC just last week raised the barometer for transacting parties to notify the PCC to P5 billion for the Size of Person and P2 billion for the Size of Transaction.

Under Section 17 of the PCA, parties who committed failure to notify the PCC of a transaction that meets the threshold will be slapped with a fine ranging from 1 percent to 5 percent in transaction value and their business deal will be voided.

During the investigation, the PCC Mergers and Acquisitions Office found out that Udenna bought the entire shareholdings of KGLI-BV, as signed by two parties through a share purchase agreement dated July 28, 2016, and the deal was consummated as reflected in a Deed of Transfer dated August 2016.

“The law is clear: An agreement consummated in violation of the competition law’s compulsory notification requirement shall be fined and is considered void,” the commission decision read. “It’s one thing for transactions to be found as anticompetitive during the review. It’s another thing when businesses evade the legal requirement of notification in the first place.”

“This is a reminder for companies to comply with the Philippine Competition Act), including filing a sufficient notification prior to consummation of a merger that meets the thresholds,” the PCC added.

Balisacan said the voided merger sends the right message to other companies that they should comply with the competition law.

He also urged businesses to consult with PCC staff so they can help them if they have concerns.

But in an earlier statement, Udenna said the decision to declare the transaction void and at the same time impose a penalty of P19.7 million was “unduly harsh and uncalled for.”

“The subject transaction was executed one month after the implementing rules and regulations of the Philippine Competition Act took effect, which is the basis for the decision of the PCC. Udenna acted in good faith in consummating the transaction based on its interpretation of the newly issued rules of the PCC, which, in Udenna’s opinion, are ambiguous. At the time of completion of the subject transaction, the PCC rules were new, and Udenna had no guidelines, interpretative rulings or precedents to rely on,” said Adel Tamano, vice president for corporate affairs of Udenna.

Tamano said Udenna is currently weighing its legal options since it believes that it has sufficient basis to challenge the PCC decision, either with a motion for reconsideration with PCC or through a petition to the Court of Appeals. Udenna has also the option to submit to the PCC decision and file a notification to the PCC.

The tasks at hand

Since the PCC’s establishment in 2016, it has received 152 notifications, 41 of which were global mergers, with a combined worth of P2.25 trillion. There are a total of 127 approved M&As by the commission. The majority of transactions came from the manufacturing, financial, electricity, real estate and transportation sectors.

With only more than 140 people, the PCC seems to be confronted with a Herculean task in performing its mandate nationwide.

But Balisacan said there are also “easy” cases for the commission, like the acquisition by China-based Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. of Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp. assets. It was cleared by the PCC recently because the commission deemed the transaction competitive and will maintain competition in the market of automotive-safety systems.

With easy cases like this, Balisacan is hoping to adopt internal guidelines for the early termination of nonproblematic mergers and acquisitions.

New thresholds

ON March 5 the commission has recalibrated for the first time the thresholds for compulsory notification of M&A deals it will review since the PCA was enacted with the P1-billion default threshold.

This was immediately welcomed by the business sector, as the move allowed companies more elbow room in transacting with each other.

The PCC adjusted the new thresholds to P5 billion for the Size of Person and P2 billion for the Size of Transaction. The Size of Person refers to the value of assets or revenues of the Ultimate Parent Entity of at least one of the parties, while Size of Transaction refers to the value of assets or revenues of the acquired entity.

The revised thresholds will apply to M&A transactions with definitive agreements executed after the effectivity of the memorandum circular, which is 15 days after its publication.

The threshold hike was considered by the PCC when it received comments that its threshold was too low and which could also mean additional delays for companies engaged in M&A transactions while “overburdening” the competition agency.

Interestingly, the Philippines is one of the last Asean member-states to pass a competition law, but it only took months to establish PCC from the enactment of PCA.

Puno wants stronger PCC

Consultative committee Chairman and former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno said they have also asked Balisacan for their suggestion on how they can strengthen the competition policy in drafting the federal constitution. The final draft of the proposed Charter is set to be presented to President Duterte on July 19, days before the State of the Nation Address on July 23.

“We have seen the need how to regulate these monopolies, duopolies and oligopolies, and so we thought that this commission should be able to inform us how we can tighten the provision against monopolies,” Puno said.

Asked if the competition policy is weak, Puno said: “The law only came last year, so we want to really strengthen the constitutional provisions against monopolies,” he said.

As Balisacan said, the commission is still a work in progress.

He admitted that he is lobbying with the government to give them more resources, and also an increase in manpower, especially since the PCC is increasingly becoming known. He also wanted the salaries of the staff to be as competitive as those with the

private sector, especially since they are lawyers and economists.

“I think that we have done much, but the challenges are still a lot. But, truly, the good measure of success would be when the business community already has awareness and appreciation of the value of a competition regime, that they, in fact, see that an effective competition regime is for their benefit, and I said for their benefit because, as I said, competition policy is part and parcel of the entire government policy arsenal for long-term development, so if we succeed in sustaining growth for the long haul, the economy would be able to expand substantially and continuously so that their businesses will grow,” Balisacan said.