PBA lifts ban on Balkman

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has lifted its lifetime ban on Renaldo Balkman.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial gave Balkman a reprieve, five years after his banishment from the league for an outrage during a Petron Blaze-Alaska Milk tussle.

“He wrote a letter of appeal then personally appeared in my office. But I didn’t decide just based on that. I solicited the thoughts of Commissioner Chito Salud and Arwind Santos. Both gave their thumbs up for the lifting of the ban,” Marcial said.

“I trust that he has learned his lesson and has become a better person and a more disciplined athlete. Good luck to him,” Salud said.

Salud, then the commissioner, issued the lifetime ban over the incident that saw Balkman grab teammate Santos around the neck. The former New Year Knick and Denver Nugget was also slapped a P250,000 fine for his flagrant misconduct.

But Balkman has shown remorse, repeatedly expressing deep regrets for his action. He is currently playing with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League and hopes for a second chance in the PBA.

“Balkman was apologetic and gave assurance for his behavior on and off the court. He has matured since the incident now that he’s 33,” Marcial said.

The reprieve has opened the door for Balkman’s possible PBA comeback as early as the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup that fires off on April 22.

San Miguel Beer, his team (Petron Blaze) during his outrage, still enjoys the rights of first refusal on Balkman.

Don Trollano and Norbert Torres, meanwhile, found a new home in the PBA.

Rain or Shine sent the 26-year-old Trollano to TNT in exchange for big man Norbert Torres. The league approved the deal on Monday.

Trollano, a former Adamson University Falcon, was drafted in 2015 as a 15th pick for the Elasto Painters.

He averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in the season’s Philippine Cup, where Rain or Shine got blown away in the quarterfinals by Barangay Ginebra. They finished the eliminations at fifth place with six wins and five losses.

The 28-year-old former De La Salle Green Archer Torres, meanwhile, will play on his fourth team since he was drafted eighth overall by Star in 2015. He also had a tour of duty in Phoenix before he was traded to TNT via a three-team deal.

Torres also campaigned with national team that won gold in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

This conference, he had norms of 3.17 points and three rebounds for the KaTropa, who had an early exit in the quarterfinals through a knockout loss to San Miguel.